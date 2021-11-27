Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ilmari Niskanen ‘loves playing in the rain’ as Dundee United prepare for stormy Ross County clash

By Ewan Smith
November 27 2021, 8.00am
Ilmari Niskanen has been a top performer for Dundee United this year
Ilmari Niskanen braved Storm Arwen as he travelled to Dingwall for Dundee United’s clash with Ross County on Saturday.

But the Finnish star has no qualms about playing in Scottish football during the big freeze insisting he LOVES playing in the rain.

Niskanen is fast becoming a United fans’ favourite since his move from German side FC Ingolstadt 04 thanks to his all-action displays on the wing.

And while the north of Scotland took a battering yesterday with gusts of up to 90mph, Niskanen is ready for any conditions.

Ilmari Niskanen is happy with life in Scotland

The Finnish football season runs during the summer but Niskanen is used to plummeting temperatures back home.

“I spoke to my girlfriend in Finland earlier and she told me it had been snowing heavily,” said Niskanen.

“It was -6 or -7 already.

“It also gets even colder than that so, for me, the weather is no problem.

“I actually prefer playing when it is raining because the ball moves so well.

“To be honest, I don’t even like the sunshine so much so this weather is brilliant.”

Ilmari Niskanen: I’m a Scottish-type player

Ilmari Niskanen on his debut for Dundee United at St Mirren

Niskanen has fond memories of the last time he played Ross County.

The game is best remembered – sadly – for allegations of racial abuse directed towards his team-mate Jeando Fuchs.

The SPFL later revealed there was ‘insufficient evidence’ over the claims.

United boss Tam Courts, who held up a Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt in support of Fuchs, admits he anticipates a ‘frosty reception’ from the County fans.

But for Niskanen, his first-ever Dundee United goal will always be special.

And as works his way towards full match fitness after almost a year out in the cold in Germany, the Finland international has promised his best is still to come.

“The first few games were quite hard for me personally,” added Niskanen. “I didn’t play at all in the second half of last season in Germany.

“After the pre-season, I wasn’t playing at all.

“It took time to get my game fitness back.

“I was training hard but match fitness is completely different to training

“It took two or three games but I feel better and better all the time.

“I now feel I can run all the time and my playing style requires that.

“I need to do those heavy sprints all the time and I feel good.

“Scottish football is more intense than it is in Finland but I love that intensity and the tempo.

“It suits me because I am not a big fan of ball-possession football.  “I like it when the game goes back and forth because there is more space for me to run.

“I am totally more a Scottish type player.”

Ilmari Niskanen: Dundee United’s ‘Beautiful Sunday’ was best atmosphere I’ve ever played in