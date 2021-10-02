Dundee United 1 Ross County 0: Ilmari Niskanen nets first United goal as on-form Tannadice side bolster top six ambitions

Ilmari Niskanen opened his scoring account for Dundee United to ensure the Tannadice side go into the international break ahead of Celtic.

Niskanen, who earned a recall to the Finland side last week, netted a first-half winner as United tightened their grip on fifth place.

United went into this game in fine form after last weekend’s outstanding draw against Celtic.

It has been an impressive start by Tam Courts – who recently celebrated his first 100 days in charge – with the Celtic result coming on the back of wins over Rangers, St Johnstone and Dundee.

And with Charlie Mulgrew fit again, teenager Kerr Smith dropped to the bench in United’s only change.

Your United team to face Ross County this afternoon. Kick off is 3pm. Come on United🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/PFvb4nq2M7 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 2, 2021

A torrential downpour made conditions seriously challenging underfoot and there were mistakes aplenty.

Most of the errors came from a nervy Ross County defence. They gave the ball away all-too-frequently.

United were roared on by an expectant crowd.

And they made County keeper Ash Maynard-Brewer work for his money in the first period.

7️⃣0️⃣% of Tannadice is currently covered by water, the other 3️⃣0️⃣% is covered by Jeando Fuchs☔️🇨🇲#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/WqAyRKURxU — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 2, 2021

Nicky Clark had their first chance as he met a Peter Pawlett corner to head just over.

Then came the first County mistake as poor clearance from Jack Burroughs allowed Ian Harkes to send Niskanen in one-on-one with Maynard-Brewer.

This time though Niskanen’s 18-yard effort was superbly blocked by the visiting keeper.

Ilmari Niskanen gives Dundee United lead

Dylan Levitt then skidded a low 25 yard strike wide before Benjamin Siegrist parried a Harry Clarke effort.

Siegrist did even better moments later as he smothered a free-kick from former Tannadice star Blair Spittal at the second attempt.

Dundee United had appeals for a penalty turned away after a strong challenge by Clarke on Scott McMann on 27 minutes.

But four minutes later, the hosts were celebrating a deserved opener.

Harkes turned provider to send in Niskanen and Maynard-Brewer palmed the 15 yard strike into the net.

Ross County hit post as they launch second-half fightback

Clark could have doubled United’s lead on 58 minutes had he connected with a teasing Jeando Fuchs cross.

But the hosts were relieved, moments later, as Joseph Hungbo cracked a close-range effort off the post.

Play quickly swung to the other end with Kieran Freeman flashing a drive across the face of goal.

Hungbo forced a save out of Siegrist from 20 yards as Malky Mackay’s side searched for a leveller.

Siegrist then did well again to keep United in front as he blocked a Jordan White header.

And they were saved by the offside flag as sub Dominic Samuel thought he’d levelled it from ten yards in 80 minutes.

Dundee United v Ross County teams

Dundee United: Siegrist; Freeman, McMann, Mulgrew, Edwards, Levitt, Harkes, Fuchs, Clark, Niskanen (Appere 73), Pawlett. Subs not used: Carson; Sporle, Chalmers, Hoti, Mochrie, Smith.

Ross County: Maynard-Brewer; Baldwin, Harry Paton, Spittal, Alex Samuel (Callachan 73), Iacovitti, Charles-Cook (White 46), Burroughs, Clarke, Tilson (Dominic Samuel 79), Hungbo. Subs not used: Laidlaw; Cancola, Robertson, Ben Paton.

Referee – Don Robertson