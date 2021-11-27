Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Graham Dorrans defended as Dunfermline boss John Hughes makes ‘masterclass’ claim

By Alan Temple
November 27 2021, 9.30am
Dorrans becomes embroiled in a clash
Dorrans becomes embroiled in a clash

John Hughes leapt to the defence of Dunfermline captain Graham Dorrans following a costly error against Partick Thistle.

Jags skipper Ross Docherty robbed the experienced midfielder in the dying embers of Friday night’s Scottish Cup tie, before proceeding to curl a sumptuous winner beyond Owain fon Williams. 

It was a lax moment from Dorrans, who had been otherwise excellent in a deep-lying playmaker role for the Pars at Firhill.

Perhaps rattled by that mistake, the former Scotland international then became embroiled in a fiery clash with Shea Gordon as Dunfermline sought parity with the clock running down.

But Hughes was swift to absolve Dorrans of the responsibility.

“Graham Dorrans is everything you want at your football club,” lauded Hughes. “He is as brave as a lion and I’ve got no problem.

“These things happen.

“If anyone saw him against Ayr last weekend [3-0 win], it was a masterclass.

“And it was another masterclass on Friday up until that moment — with the way he looks after the ball.

“But to put so much into the game and lose a goal like that; it’s very disappointing. There wasn’t a lot between the teams but we were maybe a bit hemmed in during the second half.”

A blip

The reverse in Glasgow, playing amid the gusting gale of Storm Arwen, follows two successive victories for Dunfermline and represents Hughes’ first defeat as Pars boss.

Ross Docherty celebrates the winning goal

And ‘Yogi’ is determined to ensure they grow from the maiden set-back under his watch.

“We have been in two weeks and everything has been rosy in the garden,” added Hughes. “I’m even talking about even the weather that we have had for training! It has all been fantastic.

“This is the first blip that we have had and it’s part of the process as well.

“The players know that is not acceptable in terms of defeat, but when they give it everything that they have got, you can’t say too much to them.”

‘Game-changer!’ Dunfermline unveil details of training base – as youth academy start date is revealed