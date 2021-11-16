Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

4 Scotland U21 talking points: Josh Doig pays penalty as Belgium secure Tannadice triumph

By Alan Temple
November 16 2021, 9.05pm
Openda slots home
Openda slots home

Scotland U21s saw their hopes of reaching Euro 2023 dealt a major blow as a classy Belgium side ran out 2-0 winners.

Scot Gemmill’s kids paid the price for a clumsy Josh Doig foul in the box, allowing Lois Openda to slot home a clinical spot-kick.

Nicolas Raskin then made the game safe with a close-range drive.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to assess the action.

Scotland stardust?

With the nation on a high following one of Scotland’s finest showings in a generation, the question was: could the U21 side intensify the feel-good factor?

The pre-match rendition of ‘Yes Sir, I can Boogie’ may have lacked the volume and vibrancy of the one at Hampden 24 hours prior, but positivity was palpable at Tannadice.

The crowd of 2,304 was more than 1,000 up on the attendance for last Friday night’s win over Kazakhstan.

Middleton comes close

Perhaps inspired by the senior side’s exploits, Scotland pressed hard — Gemmill’s cries of ‘higher, higher’ filled the Dundee air — and started on the front-foot.

A Glenn Middleton drive whistled narrowly past the the post; Doig snapped into tackles; Lewis Fiorini had a couple of delightful touches.

The costly stumble

Predictably, the Belgians eventually found their stride.

PSV Eindhoven’s Yorbe Vertessen fired over the bar after being sent scampering though on goal by Openda.

Openda — unlucky not to earn senior call-up following a rich vein of form on loan at Vitesse — then stung the palms of Cieran Slicker.

Yorbe Vertessen fires over the bar

Scotland were proving gutsy and resolute against a side with a 100 per cent record in the section.

Until Doig endured a costly stumble, that is.

A Belgium attack culminated in the Hibs defender barrelling into the back of Vertessen inside the box. Stone-wall penalty.

Openda stepped up to silence a cacophony of jeers.

Middleton’s hard miles

Scotland have some talented technical footballers — a stated aim of the Scottish FA Performance School programme — but Belgium were a cut above.

Defending a 1-0 lead, they retained possession with ease.

Juventus’ Koni de Winter regularly strolled out of defence, Amadou Onana dominated central midfield and Raskin of Standard Liege appears a super prospect.

Middleton battling; a familiar sight

Meanwhile, on the occasions Scotland did regain possession, a hopeful pass towards an isolated Middleton was too often deployed.

His was a thankless task.

It was no surprise to see the on-loan St Johnstone man replaced by Dapo Mebude on the hour.

The lay of the land?

Scotland’s best opportunity to restore parity was served up on a silver platter when Ewoud Pletinckx’s short back-pass allowed Lewis Fiorini to steal in.

However, visiting goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a fine block.

Scotland paid the price for that profligacy when Raskin fired into the roof of the net, converting a super Hugo Siquet delivery.

The Belgian victory, allied with Denmark’s 2-1 win in Turkey, sees Scotland slip five points adrift of the top two in Euro 2023 qualification Group I.

Even with the new-found positivity that courses through Scottish veins, progress looks a tall order.

