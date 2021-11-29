Kai Kennedy issued Dunfermline challenge as John Hughes admits early Rangers return is possible

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Hughes admits Rangers are likely to recall Kai Kennedy in January if the gifted winger cannot break into the Dunfermline starting line-up.

Hughes revealed that Kennedy’s absence from last Friday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat against Partick Thistle was at the Gers’ behest, with the Scottish champions keen that he didn’t become cup-tied.

Kennedy will now be able to play in the competition for another club this term, should Rangers decide to cut his loan deal short and find new suitors for the Ibrox kid.

The 19-year-old signed a season-long loan with the Pars in the summer — but a January recall clause was included.

And Rangers are unlikely to be satisfied with one of their brightest prospects starting just six matches to date, albeit contracting Covid, niggling injuries and international duty have all hindered his progress.

“Kai Kennedy didn’t play on Friday is because Rangers didn’t want him cup-tied,” said Hughes. “I can understand that — I’ve got no qualms whatsoever about that.

“The reason being because he’s not getting enough game-time here.

“If he’s not getting enough game-time there’s every chance Rangers will take him back at Christmas time.

“So, it’s up to Kai. I’ve spoken to him and it’s up to him to get himself in the team.”

‘Massive future’

Hughes is far from resigned to losing Kennedy.

The Pars boss is adamant the teenager has all the tools to cement a starting berth between now and January — which would likely ensure Rangers felt comfortable with him seeing out the campaign at East End Park.

Kennedy has shown flashes of inspiration since arriving, tormenting defences with his direct running and dribbling ability; a talent to get supporters out of their seats.

#SCO19s | Have you watched Kai Kennedy's winner over Czech Republic yet? 👏#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/zJJ7sJVyqg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) February 21, 2020

However, his end product has been erratic and he is yet to register a goal or assist.

And Hughes wants to see potency in the final third — and the aggression to grab a jersey.

“We’ve all heard big things about Kai and everybody is saying he’s got a massive future,” continued Hughes. “He is certainly a talented footballer, a really talented footballer.

“But he needs to do his work in top half of the pitch. I’ve said, ‘I’ll get the ball to you and you’ve got the licence to express yourself in the final third’.

“So, hopefully he can start lighting it up and get himself into that first-team. He’s an exciting player, that’s for sure.

“We didn’t bring him here to sit him on the bench, so the challenge is there.

“He’s got one or two players in front of him that he needs to knock off the pedestal and I’ve told him not to stand on ceremony — he’s here for himself, and to do the business and make it hard for us to leave him out.”