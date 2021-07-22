Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dunfermline snap up West Ham target Kai Kennedy on loan from Rangers – as key recall clause is revealed

By Alan Temple
July 22 2021, 1.50pm Updated: July 22 2021, 4.06pm
Promising: Kennedy
Dunfermline have completed the signing of Rangers winger Kai Kennedy on a season-long loan.

Kennedy, 19, was set to join the Pars last week after choosing the Fifers ahead of reported interest from Partick Thistle — but the deal was held up due to unforeseen circumstances.

It subsequently emerged that the Gers had rejected a six-figure bid from English Premier League side West Ham for the talented youngster.

Rangers have the option to recall Kennedy in January should they receive an acceptable offer for the player and decide to cash in, or if Steven Gerrard decides he has earned a run in the Ibrox first-team.

Kai Kennedy arrives

Kennedy, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Fife rivals Raith Rovers following a stint with Inverness, is the Pars’ second fresh face at East End Park this week following the capture of midfielder Reece Cole.

Both players could make their debuts against Stenhousemuir in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Kennedy is Peter Grant’s sixth signing as Dunfermline manager, with Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Ross Graham and Cole already in the building.

Dunfermline take inspiration from St Pauli as new German owners outline vision for the Pars

