Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Plea to park safely at beauty spots after ambulances blocked by weekend gridlock

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 22 2021, 2.25pm Updated: July 22 2021, 7.36pm
Traffic chaos at Lunan Bay.
Traffic chaos at Lunan Bay.

Inconsiderate drivers are being asked to park responsibly after ambulances struggled to pass cars to attend emergencies at the weekend.

With the good weather set to continue, Police Scotland have issued an appeal for motorists not to abandon their cars at local beauty spots.

They have also warned drivers they could be prosecuted for poor parking.

Gridlock

It comes after vehicles were abandoned around beaches last weekend, including St Cyrus and Lunan Bay, with local roads gridlocked.

Ambulances were called to emergencies at both locations on Saturday and struggled to reach patients due to vehicles parked on verges.

Gridlocked roads at St Cyrus.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We’re asking the public to park responsibly following issues at local beauty spots over the weekend.

“Due to inconsiderate parking in St Cyrus, an ambulance attending an emergency call struggled to gain access due to the number of vehicles parked along the verges.

“It was by luck that the ambulance was able to access the location.

“We want to remind drivers of the dangers caused by inconsiderate parking not only to emergency services but to other road users and pedestrians.

“Had the ambulance not managed to gain access, the drivers of the vehicles could have found themselves liable to prosecution.

“We also urge people to plan ahead and have a Plan B in case your chosen location is busy or car parks are full and there is nowhere safe to park.”

A traffic warden hands out parking tickets at Lunan Bay.

Lunan Bay

Three people had to be rescued at Lunan Bay this weekend, after the dinghy they were in was pulled out to sea.

A coastguard helicopter landed on the beach. It was carrying a paramedic who was required to tend to one of those on the dinghy who landed in the water.

A coastguard helicopter with a paramedic on board waits on the beach at Lunan Bay.

As the lifeboats were returning from Lunan Bay they were called to a further incident at St Cyrus beach.

Again Scottish Ambulance Service was asked to attend.

Traffic solutions needed

Jillian McEwan, communications officer for Lunan Bay Communities Partnership, said parking problems in the Lunan Bay area began late morning last Saturday as sun worshipers flocked to the local beach.

Speaking to The Courier on the Saturday, she said: “The Angus Council car park at Lunan Bay was full from around 11am on Saturday.

“Motorists that could not get into the car park after this time abandoned their cars on the coastal approach road, which is now in gridlock on every approach road to Lunan Bay within 1-2 miles.

“It highlights the real need to sustainable transport solutions at Lunan Bay, i.e  park and ride facilities, coastal bus etc.”

Traffic chaos as sun worshippers head for Angus beach

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]