Saturday, August 14th 2021
News / Perth & Kinross

Crash on A90 at Glencarse led to delays for drivers between Perth and Dundee

By Katy Scott
July 22 2021, 2.27pm Updated: July 22 2021, 5.15pm
glencarse car crash

A crash on the A90 between Perth and Dundee led to delays for drivers on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm at Glencarse, with police being called to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

According to Traffic Scotland, the northbound carriageway was partially blocked due to the collision and a broken down vehicle.

Delays of around five minutes were expected.

It was confirmed the crash had been cleared at around 2.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called following a one-vehicle crash on the A90 northbound near to the Kinfauns junction which happened at around 1.10pm on Thursday, 22 July, 2021.

“Recovery was arranged for the vehicle and the roadway was clear by around 2.30pm.”

