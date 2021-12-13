Dundonians urged to give blood this Christmas as number of donors falls to lowest level in a century

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundonians are being encouraged to give blood this festive season, as the number of donors has fallen to the lowest level in 100 years due to the Covid pandemic.

Active blood donors in Scotland fell from over 105,000 in 2019, to fewer than 92,000 in 2020.

This is a real-time reduction of nearly 13%, meaning 13,000 fewer people gave blood in a single year.

The donor base has started to rebuild in 2021 and Scotland now has 96,000 active blood donors.

However, the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is asking new donors to come forward over the festive period, or those who have got out of the habit to return and donate.

‘We want to welcome 50 donors every day’

There are currently 9,600 donors on Dundee Donor Centre panel.

Almost 60% of Dundee donors are female, and SNBTS is urging more men to come forward and donate.

They say women are more re-active to calls for donations, but men are more likely to stay on as donors.

The SNBTS aims to retain blood stocks of six to seven days of each blood type.

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, SNBTS says, “During the pandemic, NHS Scotland relied on commitment from existing donors who gave very regularly.

“We’d like to thank all of these people who supported us at such an important time.

“However, alongside the natural lifecycle of blood donors retiring every day, this led to the community of active donors shrinking to its lowest level since records began.

“We need to welcome 3,300 donors per week to ensure blood supplies remain at safe levels.

“With fewer people donating regularly, we want to welcome 50 new or returning blood donors every single day over the festive and winter period.”

‘Thank you to everyone’

As a result of the pandemic, the service has adapted to ensure blood donation is as simple as possible, while also adhering to Covid guidelines.

Dr Armstrong-Fisher continues: “During the pandemic we have made many positive changes to blood collection. This is to make giving blood as easy as possible for donors.

“We are now offering more weekend sessions in our donor centres. To book your appointment to donate, you can use our online portal.

Are you O negative? Stocks of this universal blood group are below targeted levels. If you are feeling fit and well we’d love to welcome you in the coming days. Book your appointment at https://t.co/FjkS2aNYEK or 0345 90 90 999. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/lQIbWibwhE — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) December 3, 2021

“Maintaining a safe and regular supply of blood to hospitals is our top priority.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported patients in Scotland over the past two years.

“We look forward to welcoming you soon.

“Please join this amazing club today and book an appointment to support Scotland’s patients over the festive period and into the new year.”

To donate blood at the Ninewells centre, book your appointment online, or call 0345 90 90 999.