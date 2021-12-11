Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright wants apology from ref Willie Collum as former St Johnstone hero bears brunt of fan fury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright hopes to receive an apology from Willie Collum following the referee’s decision to award Raith Rovers a contentious, and decisive, penalty on Saturday.

Collum pointed to the spot after 58 minutes when the ball bounced awkwardly and struck the arm of Killie defender Dylan McGowan.

In real time, the action appeared accidental and unavoidable.

Nevertheless, Collum’s call was final and Raith Rovers winger Dario Zanatta slammed home the only goal of the game from 12 yards.

Killie now sit in fourth spot in the Championship, five points off the summit.

“I think the only person that thought it was a penalty was Willie [Collum],” said Wright. “John McGlynn [Raith manager] didn’t think it was.”

McGlynn later clarified to the media that, while he reckons penalty awards in that situation are harsh and he ‘hates’ matches being decided in that manner, he believed it was a penalty by the letter of the law.

But Wright continued: “The Raith players aren’t really even appealing for it. It’s not a penalty. I’ve seen it back and it can’t be a penalty.

“Willie hasn’t even got a good view of it, but he said he did and is adamant it’s a penalty.

“I hope he looks at it back and maybe phones me up on Monday to give me an apology. It’s a poor decision.”

‘Stick by us’

Wright confronted Collum after the match to make his point in forthright fashion.

“I told him he got it wrong and said, ‘you can’t be giving penalties for that’,” added Wright. “In a tight game one goal was always going to win it, and unfortunately that decision went against us.”

A disgruntled portion of the travelling fans called for Wright to leave the club in the dying embers, prompting the former St Johnstone hero to applaud in their direction.

“They are entitled to say what they want,” added Wright, addressing the reaction. “But stick by us. It’s their team.”