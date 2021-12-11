Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright wants apology from ref Willie Collum as former St Johnstone hero bears brunt of fan fury

By Alan Temple
December 11 2021, 6.36pm
Tommy Wright puts his point across
Tommy Wright puts his point across

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright hopes to receive an apology from Willie Collum following the referee’s decision to award Raith Rovers a contentious, and decisive, penalty on Saturday.

Collum pointed to the spot after 58 minutes when the ball bounced awkwardly and struck the arm of Killie defender Dylan McGowan.

In real time, the action appeared accidental and unavoidable.

Nevertheless, Collum’s call was final and Raith Rovers winger Dario Zanatta slammed home the only goal of the game from 12 yards.

Killie now sit in fourth spot in the Championship, five points off the summit.

“I think the only person that thought it was a penalty was Willie [Collum],” said Wright. “John McGlynn [Raith manager] didn’t think it was.”

Zanatta converts

McGlynn later clarified to the media that, while he reckons penalty awards in that situation are harsh and he ‘hates’ matches being decided in that manner, he believed it was a penalty by the letter of the law.

But Wright continued: “The Raith players aren’t really even appealing for it. It’s not a penalty. I’ve seen it back and it can’t be a penalty.

“Willie hasn’t even got a good view of it, but he said he did and is adamant it’s a penalty.

“I hope he looks at it back and maybe phones me up on Monday to give me an apology. It’s a poor decision.”

‘Stick by us’

Wright confronted Collum after the match to make his point in forthright fashion.

A dejected Wright leaves the pitch

“I told him he got it wrong and said, ‘you can’t be giving penalties for that’,” added Wright. “In a tight game one goal was always going to win it, and unfortunately that decision went against us.”

A disgruntled portion of the travelling fans called for Wright to leave the club in the dying embers, prompting the former St Johnstone hero to applaud in their direction.

“They are entitled to say what they want,” added Wright, addressing the reaction. “But stick by us. It’s their team.”

Raith Rovers 1-0 Kilmarnock: 15 UNBEATEN for John McGlynn’s men as Dario Zanatta penalty puts heat on Tommy Wright

