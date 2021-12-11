Monifieth road closed due to crash between bus and car

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Monifieth road has been closed following a crash between a bus and a car, police have confirmed.

Ferry Road, which connects Monifieth to Broughty Ferry, was closed by police at 5.25pm on Saturday.

It will remain closed while the two vehicles are recovered.

According to police, nobody was injured in the crash.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to the scene at about 5.25pm following a crash on Ferry Road.

“We are not aware of any injures however ambulances are in attendance.

“The road remains closed at the moment.”