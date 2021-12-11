Monifieth road closed due to crash between bus and car By Matteo Bell December 11 2021, 6.39pm Updated: December 11 2021, 8.09pm To go with story by James Simpson. Police conducting inquiries into the attack on a 14-year-old girl. Picture shows; GV of Ferry Road in Monifieth and police at the scene.. Ferry Road. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 26/02/2021 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Monifieth road has been closed following a crash between a bus and a car, police have confirmed. Ferry Road, which connects Monifieth to Broughty Ferry, was closed by police at 5.25pm on Saturday. It will remain closed while the two vehicles are recovered. According to police, nobody was injured in the crash. A spokesperson said: “We were called to the scene at about 5.25pm following a crash on Ferry Road. “We are not aware of any injures however ambulances are in attendance. “The road remains closed at the moment.” More from The Courier At least 55 people dead after truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico No serious injuries after car ‘lands on roof’ on Fife road Fife woman thanks good Samaritans who rushed to her aid after horrific crash Man reported after two-car crash involving mini bus near Lochgelly