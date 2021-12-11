Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Levitt injury sweat for Rangers trip as Dundee United boss Tam Courts discusses ‘harsh’ penalty award

By Ewan Smith
December 11 2021, 6.47pm
Dylan Levitt could miss next week's trip to Rangers
Dylan Levitt faces a fitness race to star at Rangers next weekend after being injured in the warm-up of Dundee United’s defeat to Livingston.

The Tannadice talisman was initially named in the United starting XI for the 1-0 loss to Livi but pulled out at the last minute.

Declan Glass took his place in the United side and turned in a man-of-the-match display.

Dylan Levitt facing Rangers KO

But it now seems highly unlikely Levitt will be fit to face Gers.

The exclusion of Levitt will be a further blow for United who are also likely to be without French striker Max Biamou.

Biamou has yet to start for United since moving on a free transfer from Coventry City in October. He is struggling with a foot injury.

Dylan Levitt was forced to pull out of the Dundee United side after he was injured in the warm-up

But long-term injury Marc McNulty could force his way into the Ibrox reckoning with United keen to arrest a run of one win in eight games.

When asked about Levitt’s injury, Courts said: “It seems to be a reoccurrence of the same injury.

“He was injured in the warm-up. There’s no doubt Dylan makes us a better team.

“But Declan came in and showed us what he’s about and won man of the match.”

Tam Courts: Livingston’s penalty was harsh

Andrew Shinnie falls under the challenge of Jeando Fuchs

Meanwhile, Courts was left frustrated by the decision to award Livi a penalty for the Jeando Fuchs challenge on sub Andrew Shinnie.

Ayo Obileye converted from the spot to clinch the win for Livingston.

“It looked very harsh from where I was standing,” added Courts.

“Jeando seemed to be in control and just seemed to go shoulder to shoulder with their player.

“Livi players are streetwise and the ref pointed to the spot.

“We seemed to be on the wrong end of a few 50/50 decision today which is frustrating.

“I’m not normally one to complain about refs but I thought there were a lot of innocuous coming togethers.

“That affected our rhythm and it became quite frustrating for us.”

Dundee United 0 Livingston 1: United crash to damaging defeat after controversial penalty

