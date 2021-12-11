Dylan Levitt injury sweat for Rangers trip as Dundee United boss Tam Courts discusses ‘harsh’ penalty award

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dylan Levitt faces a fitness race to star at Rangers next weekend after being injured in the warm-up of Dundee United’s defeat to Livingston.

The Tannadice talisman was initially named in the United starting XI for the 1-0 loss to Livi but pulled out at the last minute.

Declan Glass took his place in the United side and turned in a man-of-the-match display.

Dylan Levitt facing Rangers KO

But it now seems highly unlikely Levitt will be fit to face Gers.

The exclusion of Levitt will be a further blow for United who are also likely to be without French striker Max Biamou.

Biamou has yet to start for United since moving on a free transfer from Coventry City in October. He is struggling with a foot injury.

But long-term injury Marc McNulty could force his way into the Ibrox reckoning with United keen to arrest a run of one win in eight games.

When asked about Levitt’s injury, Courts said: “It seems to be a reoccurrence of the same injury.

“He was injured in the warm-up. There’s no doubt Dylan makes us a better team.

“But Declan came in and showed us what he’s about and won man of the match.”

Tam Courts: Livingston’s penalty was harsh

Meanwhile, Courts was left frustrated by the decision to award Livi a penalty for the Jeando Fuchs challenge on sub Andrew Shinnie.

Ayo Obileye converted from the spot to clinch the win for Livingston.

“It looked very harsh from where I was standing,” added Courts.

“Jeando seemed to be in control and just seemed to go shoulder to shoulder with their player.

FT | UNITED 0-1 LIVINGSTON Livi take all three points back to West Lothian, Obileye's penalty the difference between the sides.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/J4epdsTqyC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 11, 2021

“Livi players are streetwise and the ref pointed to the spot.

“We seemed to be on the wrong end of a few 50/50 decision today which is frustrating.

“I’m not normally one to complain about refs but I thought there were a lot of innocuous coming togethers.

“That affected our rhythm and it became quite frustrating for us.”