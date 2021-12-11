Dylan Levitt injury sweat for Rangers trip as Dundee United boss Tam Courts discusses ‘harsh’ penalty award

Dylan Levitt faces a fitness race to star at Rangers next weekend after being injured in the warm-up of Dundee United’s defeat to Livingston.
The Tannadice talisman was initially named in the United starting XI for the 1-0 loss to Livi but pulled out at the last minute.
Declan Glass took his place in the United side and turned in a man-of-the-match display.
Dylan Levitt facing Rangers KO
But it now seems highly unlikely Levitt will be fit to face Gers.
The exclusion of Levitt will be a further blow for United who are also likely to be without French striker Max Biamou.
Biamou has yet to start for United since moving on a free transfer from Coventry City in October. He is struggling with a foot injury.
But long-term injury Marc McNulty could force his way into the Ibrox reckoning with United keen to arrest a run of one win in eight games.
When asked about Levitt’s injury, Courts said: “It seems to be a reoccurrence of the same injury.
“He was injured in the warm-up. There’s no doubt Dylan makes us a better team.
“But Declan came in and showed us what he’s about and won man of the match.”
Tam Courts: Livingston’s penalty was harsh
Meanwhile, Courts was left frustrated by the decision to award Livi a penalty for the Jeando Fuchs challenge on sub Andrew Shinnie.
Ayo Obileye converted from the spot to clinch the win for Livingston.
“It looked very harsh from where I was standing,” added Courts.
“Jeando seemed to be in control and just seemed to go shoulder to shoulder with their player.
FT | UNITED 0-1 LIVINGSTON
Livi take all three points back to West Lothian, Obileye's penalty the difference between the sides.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/J4epdsTqyC
— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 11, 2021
“Livi players are streetwise and the ref pointed to the spot.
“We seemed to be on the wrong end of a few 50/50 decision today which is frustrating.
“I’m not normally one to complain about refs but I thought there were a lot of innocuous coming togethers.
“That affected our rhythm and it became quite frustrating for us.”
Dundee United 0 Livingston 1: United crash to damaging defeat after controversial penalty