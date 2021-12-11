Raith Rovers 1-0 Kilmarnock: 15 UNBEATEN for John McGlynn’s men as Dario Zanatta penalty puts heat on Tommy Wright

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dario Zanatta’s clinical penalty was enough to give Raith Rovers a 1-0 win over title rivals Kilmarnock and extend their extraordinary unbeaten run to 15 games.

The Canadian attacker converted from the spot with 58 minutes on the clock after Dylan McGowan was deemed guilty of a handball.

The triumph sees Rovers move four points clear of Killie — in fourth spot — with a noisy section of away fans even calling for boss Tommy Wright to step down.

Raith remain just one point behind leaders Inverness and, allied with their laudable run without defeat, have registered three successive clean sheets.

Killie on top

Rovers were rocked by the news that Brad Spencer sustained a broken leg in last weekend’s stalemate at Arbroath. Without their midfield metronome, Ethan Ross came into the starting line-up.

Reghan Tumilty also replaced Frankie Musonda as Rovers reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation following their flirtation with 3-5-2 at Gayfield.

However, Kilmarnock created the clearest openings in the first period.

Quick-fire blocks from skipper Christophe Berra and goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald were required to deny Blair Alston.

MacDonald then tipped an Oli Shaw drive over the bar following a super through-ball by Fraser Murray.

Penalty drama

Rovers were far brighter as the second period commenced.

Zanatta saw a ferocious drive blocked by Ryan McGowan and Aidan Connolly flashed an effort narrowly over the bar after being teed up by Ross.

A stinging Murray drive which fizzed inches over the bar was a timely reminder of Killie’s threat.

But it was Rovers who broke the deadlock in contentious fashion.

McGowan handled the ball as he sought to close down Ethon Varian, despite the contact appearing accidental and unavoidable.

Referee Willie Callum pointed to the spot, regardless — and Zanatta slammed home his first goal in seven games.

Kilmarnock replaced Scott Robinson with on-loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry as they pursued parity.

Given both men were Rovers targets earlier this term, it sums up the gulf in resources between the sides.

However, that difference is not reflected by the Championship standings. After holding firm for the victory, Rovers boast a healthy lead over Killie and are hot on the heels of leaders Inverness.