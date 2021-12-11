Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers 1-0 Kilmarnock: 15 UNBEATEN for John McGlynn’s men as Dario Zanatta penalty puts heat on Tommy Wright

By Alan Temple
December 11 2021, 4.55pm
Dario Zanatta celebrates
Dario Zanatta’s clinical penalty was enough to give Raith Rovers a 1-0 win over title rivals Kilmarnock and extend their extraordinary unbeaten run to 15 games. 

The Canadian attacker converted from the spot with 58 minutes on the clock after Dylan McGowan was deemed guilty of a handball.

The triumph sees Rovers move four points clear of Killie — in fourth spot — with a noisy section of away fans even calling for boss Tommy Wright to step down.

Raith remain just one point behind leaders Inverness and, allied with their laudable run without defeat, have registered three successive clean sheets.

Killie on top

Rovers were rocked by the news that Brad Spencer sustained a broken leg in last weekend’s stalemate at Arbroath. Without their midfield metronome, Ethan Ross came into the starting line-up.

Brad Spencer, right, on crutches

Reghan Tumilty also replaced Frankie Musonda as Rovers reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation following their flirtation with 3-5-2 at Gayfield.

However, Kilmarnock created the clearest openings in the first period.

Quick-fire blocks from skipper Christophe Berra and goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald were required to deny Blair Alston.

MacDonald then tipped an Oli Shaw drive over the bar following a super through-ball by Fraser Murray.

Penalty drama

Rovers were far brighter as the second period commenced.

Zanatta saw a ferocious drive blocked by Ryan McGowan and Aidan Connolly flashed an effort narrowly over the bar after being teed up by Ross.

Berra, left, was outstanding throughout

A stinging Murray drive which fizzed inches over the bar was a timely reminder of Killie’s threat.

But it was Rovers who broke the deadlock in contentious fashion.

McGowan handled the ball as he sought to close down Ethon Varian, despite the contact appearing accidental and unavoidable.

Referee Willie Callum pointed to the spot, regardless — and Zanatta slammed home his first goal in seven games.

Zanatta converts

Kilmarnock replaced Scott Robinson with on-loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry as they pursued parity.

Given both men were Rovers targets earlier this term, it sums up the gulf in resources between the sides.

However, that difference is not reflected by the Championship standings. After holding firm for the victory, Rovers boast a healthy lead over Killie and are hot on the heels of leaders Inverness.

