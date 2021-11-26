John McGlynn ‘hopeful’ of extending striker’s loan deal as Raith Rovers boss begins January planning

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers are in talks with Stoke City with a view to keeping striker Ethon Varian for the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is on loan with the Stark’s Park outfit until January and has established himself as a pivotal performer in Rovers’ rise to joint-top of the Championship.

While his tally of two goals in 20 outings is modest, Varian’s physicality, work rate and mature link-up play has allowed the likes of Dario Zanatta, Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross to flourish.

As such, holding on to the Ireland under-21 international has swiftly become a priority for Raith manager John McGlynn.

“We are speaking with Stoke and, although I wouldn’t want to jump the gun and make guarantees, we are hopeful of having some positive news,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“Ethon is playing regular football, doing exceptionally well and I know his hard work is going to pay off with goals.

“In the meantime, he is creating lots of space for others and is so important for this team.

“He has been fantastic and we’re having positive discussions with Stoke.”

And McGlynn reckons Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has every reason to be delighted with Varian’s growth north of the border.

He continued: “Ethon is basically playing every game, which isn’t the case with all the boys Stoke have out on loan. These loan deals only work for both clubs if the players are getting regular football.

“With Ethon’s work rate and what he brings to the team, he has made himself a must-pick.”

Renewing a rivalry

McGlynn takes his charges to Falkirk on Scottish Cup duty on Saturday, seeking to extend Rovers’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 12.

It represents the first time the sides have met since Rovers pipped the Bairns to promotion by a points-per-game margin of 0.36 when the 2019/20 season was curtailed due to the Covid outbreak.

Falkirk were publicly irked by the contentious vote to call the campaign and the subsequent collapse of league reconstruction talks.

“A lot of clubs were put in positions they never wanted to be in,” acknowledged McGlynn. “As a manager, I was never brought into that.

“I was all about the football then, and I’m still just focused on the football.”

Indeed, while the Bairns have failed to claw their way back to the Championship following that fateful campaign, McGlynn is loath to underestimate Paul Sheerin’s side.

“They could very easily step into the Championship and do well,” praised the Rovers gaffer. “I’ve watched plenty of Falkirk and they are a good football team.

“They haven’t had the results some of their play deserves and we’ll need to be at our very best.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Tait will sit out the showdown at Falkirk Stadium at the behest of parent club Hibs.

The capital club do not want the gifted teenager cup-tied ahead of his return to Easter Road.