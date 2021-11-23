John McGlynn hails Raith Rovers unsung hero as on-loan Stoke City striker edges closer to becoming ‘the full package’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John McGlynn hails Raith Rovers unsung hero as on-loan Stoke City striker edges closer to becoming ‘the full package’

By Alan Temple
November 23 2021, 5.15pm Updated: November 23 2021, 6.06pm
Varian celebrates
John McGlynn reckons tireless striker Ethon Varian has been an unsung hero during Raith Rovers’ remarkable unbeaten run.

The towering teenager has led the line with aplomb this season, providing an attacking anchor from which Aidan Connolly, Ethan Ross and Dario Zanatta can thrive.

Displaying a maturity and physicality beyond his years, the on-loan Stoke City kid has become an invaluable asset — despite a modest goal return of two in 20 appearances.

That was underlined at the weekend when he drew Alan Lithgow into two fouls which resulted in the defender’s dismissal, greasing the wheels for Rovers’ to defeat Morton 2-1.

Now on an 11-game unbeaten run, Raith boss McGlynn said: “The work rate of Ethon Varian causes all sorts of problems for defenders.

“He was involved in two free-kicks where the lad [Alan] Lithgow has brought him down — two yellow cards — and that makes it a little more comfortable for us, to be playing against 10 men.

“Ethon puts in a lot of the work, does so much graft.

“He’s not really getting the breaks in front of goal — he hasn’t had loads of chances — but his hard work is allowing others to get goals.

“Aidan [Connolly], Dario [Zanatta] and Ethan [Ross] are reaping the benefits from Ethon attracting the central defenders with his hard work.

“From a manager’s point of view, that’s great.

“Ethon Varian would love to score more goals, no doubt. But he is doing a good job for the team.”

‘Full package’

Varian battling

Indeed, when Varian does add a clinical touch to his game — and his goal tally with Stoke City’s U23 side suggests that is inevitable — McGlynn believes he will be a special striker.

“He has a lot of little touches and he causes defenders problems,” continued McGlynn.

“He’s a strong boy, he rolls his body well, takes the ball in well and links the play superbly.

“If he could just get on the end of one or two crosses that come in, then he would have the full package.”

