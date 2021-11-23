Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Railway line near Burntisland reopens after inspection of ‘unsafe wall’

By Amie Flett
November 23 2021, 5.23pm Updated: November 23 2021, 5.53pm
Scotrail Carnoustie golf strike
ScotRail services are being disrupted.

Commuters faced disruption to train services in Fife on Wednesday after the railway line near Burntisland was closed due to a potentially “unsafe” wall.

Services were unable to run through the area for about half an hour while an inspection was carried out by workers.

Posting on Twitter, Network Rail Scotland said: “We’re attending a suspected unsafe retaining wall in the Burntisland area which needs an inspection by an engineer before we can allow train services through the area.”

It posted an update just after 5.30pm to say the area had been deemed safe and the lines were reopening.

ScotRail said services were being delayed or diverted via Cowdenbeath while the inspection took place.

