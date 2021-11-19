Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn wins Championship manager of the month for October after unbeaten run

By Scott Lorimer
November 19 2021, 10.00am Updated: November 19 2021, 11.11am
Raith Rovers F.C. manager John McGlynn presented with the Glen?s Manager of the Month award for October,
Raith Rovers manager has been named the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month for October 2021.

Rovers went the entire month unbeaten with league victories over Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Ayr United, and 1-1 draws with both Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

In fact, you have to go back to September 11 – 10 games ago – for Raith’s last league defeat.

John McGlynn’s team sit second in the Championship and could go top on Saturday with a win at home to Morton – and if other results go their way.

Accepting his award, McGlynn spoke of his delight but insisted it was a team effort and gave special praise to his team at Starks Park.

Praise for staff

He said: “I’m delighted to win this award, it is recognition for all the hard work which has been carried out by our backroom team, players, and everyone at the club during the month of October.

We had four wins and two draws in all competitions and I’d like to thank our assistant manager Paul Smith, goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson, sport scientist Blair Doughty, physio Stewart Duff, kit man Simon Pollock, video analyst Andy Tannahill; and opposition analyst Greg Gordon.

John McGlynn has been rewarded for leading Raith Rovers to a strong October showing.

“I especially thank all the players for all their hard work – I see this as very much a team effort from everyone at Raith Rovers.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of the Loch Lomond Group, owners of sponsors Glen’s, said:

“Congratulations to John McGlynn on winning the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month – a well-deserved accolade following Rovers’ fine performance throughout October.”

