Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn wins Championship manager of the month for October after unbeaten run

Raith Rovers manager has been named the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month for October 2021.

Rovers went the entire month unbeaten with league victories over Kilmarnock, Arbroath and Ayr United, and 1-1 draws with both Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

In fact, you have to go back to September 11 – 10 games ago – for Raith’s last league defeat.

John McGlynn’s team sit second in the Championship and could go top on Saturday with a win at home to Morton – and if other results go their way.

Accepting his award, McGlynn spoke of his delight but insisted it was a team effort and gave special praise to his team at Starks Park.

Praise for staff

He said: “I’m delighted to win this award, it is recognition for all the hard work which has been carried out by our backroom team, players, and everyone at the club during the month of October.

“We had four wins and two draws in all competitions and I’d like to thank our assistant manager Paul Smith, goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson, sport scientist Blair Doughty, physio Stewart Duff, kit man Simon Pollock, video analyst Andy Tannahill; and opposition analyst Greg Gordon.

“I especially thank all the players for all their hard work – I see this as very much a team effort from everyone at Raith Rovers.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of the Loch Lomond Group, owners of sponsors Glen’s, said:

“Congratulations to John McGlynn on winning the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month – a well-deserved accolade following Rovers’ fine performance throughout October.”