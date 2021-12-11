St Johnstone go bottom of the Premiership after controversial 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone go bottom of the Premiership after controversial 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen

By Eric Nicolson
December 11 2021, 4.56pm
St Johnstone's Shaun Rooney tackles Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes.
St Johnstone's Shaun Rooney tackles Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes.

St Johnstone have fallen to the bottom of the Premiership.

A late defeat to Aberdeen, coupled with Ross County beating Dundee, means the Perth side are now in 12th spot on goal difference.

The bigger picture aside, this was a cruel way for Saints to lose a game they deserved at least a point from.

Not for the first time, there was a controversial refereeing decision at the heart of it.

Before Teddy Jenks drilled home a low 18-yarder with six minutes left, he appeared to control the ball with his arm.

Ref Greg Aitken thought otherwise, though.

There weren’t many chances in the first half and Saints’ only clear-cut one was a Craig Bryson header that was blocked by an Aberdeen defender.

It was a much improved general performance from their previous game, however, the 1-0 defeat at Dundee.

Off the post

And Callum Davidson’s men came very close to breaking the deadlock just after the hour mark when a Chris Kane header from an Ali Crawford cross came back off the post.

Saints certainly looked the likelier team to score a winner in the second half but the 84th minute Dons sucker-punch made it another miserable afternoon at McDiarmid Park, with league leaders Rangers up next.

St Johnstone close in on signing former Barnsley and Luton Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield

More from The Courier