St Johnstone go bottom of the Premiership after controversial 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen

St Johnstone have fallen to the bottom of the Premiership.

A late defeat to Aberdeen, coupled with Ross County beating Dundee, means the Perth side are now in 12th spot on goal difference.

The bigger picture aside, this was a cruel way for Saints to lose a game they deserved at least a point from.

Not for the first time, there was a controversial refereeing decision at the heart of it.

Before Teddy Jenks drilled home a low 18-yarder with six minutes left, he appeared to control the ball with his arm.

Ref Greg Aitken thought otherwise, though.

There weren’t many chances in the first half and Saints’ only clear-cut one was a Craig Bryson header that was blocked by an Aberdeen defender.

It was a much improved general performance from their previous game, however, the 1-0 defeat at Dundee.

Off the post

And Callum Davidson’s men came very close to breaking the deadlock just after the hour mark when a Chris Kane header from an Ali Crawford cross came back off the post.

Saints certainly looked the likelier team to score a winner in the second half but the 84th minute Dons sucker-punch made it another miserable afternoon at McDiarmid Park, with league leaders Rangers up next.