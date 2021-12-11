Ross County 3-2 Dundee: Luke McCowan double not enough as Staggies come from behind to down the Dee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee threw away a first-half lead to suffer a 3-2 defeat to the Premiership’s bottom side Ross County.

Winger Luke McCowan was in fine form for the visitors, netting twice in the opening period.

However, twice the Staggies fought back with Dominic Samuel and a Danny Mullen own goal levelling things either side of the break.

Regan Charles-Cook, who scored twice in the 5-0 win at Dens Park in October, then made it 3-2 on 78 minutes to see the hosts move to within two points of their opponents.

McCowan magic

The visitors were dealt an early blow as captain Charlie Adam limped off after just 13 minutes.

But that didn’t slow them in taking the lead just two minutes later as McCowan grabbed another key goal in his debut season.

A Liam Fontaine header from a Paul McMullan free-kick dropped to the winger and he struck his full volley into the near post beyond Ash Maynard-Brewer.

The lead would only last eight minutes, however, as County caught the Dark Blues on the break.

Regan Charles-Cook sent in a teasing cross for Dominic Samuel to head goalwards. Adam Legzdins made a good save but couldn’t stop Samuel bundling in the rebound.

On 38 minutes, Dundee found McCowan in the area and, once more, the ball ended up in the net.

This time Jordan Marshall powering down the left fed the 24-year-old and he made no mistake in finding the far corner.

Turnaround

The score was level on 64 minutes as Dundee made a mess of defending a corner kick. Legzdins came for the ball but didn’t reach it and the ball bundled in off Mullen for an own goal.

In the closing stages, both sides had chances to take the lead.

On 71 minutes, Danny Mullen turned a low Cammy Kerr cross onto the post before the hosts were inches from taking the lead for the first time.

Dundee cleared that one but couldn’t prevent Regan Charles-Cook putting his side in front on 79 minutes with manager James McPake clearly angry at his side’s defending.

Substitute Leigh Griffiths had the chance to level things once more but headed straight into the arms of Maynard-Brewer and Dundee were left to lick the wounds of another defeat to Ross County.

Teams

Ross County: Maynard-Brewer, Randall (Vokins 22), Cancola (Spittal 75), Baldwin, Paton (White 46), Callachan, Samuel, Watson, Charles-Cook, Clarke, Hungbo.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Burroughs, Tillson, Donaldson.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine (Cummings 89), Sweeney, Marshall, Adam (McGhee 13), McGowan (Griffiths 69), Anderson, McMullan, McCowan, Mullen.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Jakubiak, Elliott, Panter.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 3,122