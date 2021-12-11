Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police release images of man believed to have information on Perth robbery

By Matteo Bell
December 11 2021, 5.28pm Updated: December 11 2021, 8.13pm
Police are looking for the man
Police are looking for the man

Tayside Police Division has released images of a man they believe has information on the robbery of a Perth bar.

The pictures, which were made public by the police on Tuesday, show a middle-aged man with a white beard wearing a black leather jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans.

The images of the man.

Officers believe he may have information about the robbery of That Bar in Perth which took place in September.

Police appeal

Police Scotland has asked anyone who can identify the man to come forward.

That Bar, South Street, Perth.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has released CCTV images of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an incident that occurred in That Bar, South Street, Perth around 1am on Tuesday, 7 September, 2021.

“Anyone who has information relating to the man shown shown in the images is asked to make contact with police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting reference PS-20210907-0177.

“Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More from The Courier