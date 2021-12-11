Police release images of man believed to have information on Perth robbery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tayside Police Division has released images of a man they believe has information on the robbery of a Perth bar.

The pictures, which were made public by the police on Tuesday, show a middle-aged man with a white beard wearing a black leather jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Officers believe he may have information about the robbery of That Bar in Perth which took place in September.

Police appeal

Police Scotland has asked anyone who can identify the man to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has released CCTV images of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an incident that occurred in That Bar, South Street, Perth around 1am on Tuesday, 7 September, 2021.

“Anyone who has information relating to the man shown shown in the images is asked to make contact with police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting reference PS-20210907-0177.

“Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”