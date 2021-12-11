Police appealing for information on missing Glenrothes woman

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police Scotland is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Glenrothes woman.

Jessie Page, 62, was last seen in the Montrose Green area of Glenrothes at 1pm on Friday.

She is described as being 5ft 1ins tall, with long, greying brown hair and white skin.

Police are especially concerned as Jessie is believed to be without her medication.

‘Please come forward’

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Sergeant Ryan Balsillie said: “It is believed that Jessie has left home without her medication, so as time passes, we are growing more concerned for Jessie’s wellbeing.

“We are asking for anyone in the Glenrothes area who believes they have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to please come forward.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 1949 of 10 December.”