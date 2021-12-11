Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police appealing for information on missing Glenrothes woman

By Matteo Bell
December 11 2021, 5.41pm Updated: December 11 2021, 8.13pm
Jessie Page
Jessie Page

Police Scotland is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Glenrothes woman.

Jessie Page, 62, was last seen in the Montrose Green area of Glenrothes at 1pm on Friday.

She is described as being 5ft 1ins tall, with long, greying brown hair and white skin.

Police are especially concerned as Jessie is believed to be without her medication.

‘Please come forward’

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Sergeant Ryan Balsillie said: “It is believed that Jessie has left home without her medication, so as time passes, we are growing more concerned for Jessie’s wellbeing.

“We are asking for anyone in the Glenrothes area who believes they have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to please come forward.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 1949 of 10 December.”

