‘All our own doing’ admits angry James McPake after Dundee throw away lead in crucial Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘All our own doing’ admits angry James McPake after Dundee throw away lead in crucial Ross County clash

By George Cran
December 11 2021, 6.04pm
Dundee boss James McPake in Dingwall.
Dundee boss James McPake in Dingwall.

Decision-making in key moments cost Dundee “a very important victory” at Ross County admits a frustrated James McPake.

The Dark Blues were good value for their first-half lead with Luke McCowan putting them in front twice, either side of a Dominic Samuel goal.

However, poor defending cost them in the second half as goalkeeper Adam Legzdins failed to deal with a corner that saw Danny Mullen put into his own net.

Then with 12 minutes remaining Regan Charles-Cook struck to earn the Staggies a victory that moved them off bottom and to within two points of Dundee.

And manager McPake was furious with his side’s defensive work.

‘All our own doing’

“Bad decisions and three terrible goals cost us all three points in a game we should have been out of sight,” the Dens boss said.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates his winner.

“The game should have been dead and buried, we had a chance to make it 3-1 and 3-2 later.

“We don’t punish them but we should still be able to defend better regardless.

“We had experienced players who made very bad decisions. When you do that in this league, it costs you.

“Malky Mackay said to me his side got out of jail but I disagree.

“It was all our own doing with not being able to defend our box.

“Key decisions in the game and three crosses do us. Three poor, poor goals.

“You see our goals and how hard we have to work for them but we gifted them their three goals.”

‘I’ll take it on the chin’

Luke McCowan makes it 1-0 to Dundee.

He added: “I won’t paper over it and I’ll take it on the chin as well because I picked that team.

“But make no mistake, we have to defend better.

“Poor decision-making in key moments cost us what would have been a very important victory.”

There was no update on the injury sustained by captain Charlie Adam that saw him substituted after 13 minutes.

 

Central defender on Dundee’s January transfer wish list admits boss James McPake as Lee Ashcroft faces months out

More from The Courier