Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Deacon Blue takes the city by storm – 12 best pictures

By wailingchung
December 11 2021, 6.21pm
Post Thumbnail

Scores of fans braved the cold to see the iconic 80’s hit makers return to Dundee.

Where were you in ’87? Not that it mattered last night. The place to be was Caird Hall, in the comforting musical arms of Scotland’s beloved Deacon Blue. The long-awaited City of Love tour brought home Dundonian frontman, Ricky Ross, and the band, to an adoring crowd on Friday night.

The band treated fans to new material whilst also playing firm favourites – Loaded, Wages Day, Real Gone Kid and Dignity.

It was a night to remember, filled with nostalgia and a chance to sing and dance the night away.

Photography by Kenny Smith.

Ricky Ross raising the roof.
Lucie MacNeill, Natalie Lewis, Gemma MacNeill and Robyn Laidlaw arriving at the Caird Hall.
Singing the blues away.
Fans David Tait, Jacqueline Tait, Michelle Bell, Donna Carling and Terry McArtney arriving.
Lorraine performs to a rapturous crowd.
Donna Bednarek and Becky Smith with tickets at the ready.
“It’s good to be back!” shouted Ricky, the crowds couldn’t agree more.
Happy fans came from far and wide to see the band.
The band performing some of their greatest hits.
Fans arrived early to get lost in the ‘sweet soul music’ of Deacon Blue.
The Friday night crowd, who had definitely come to let their hair down, had forgotten how good it could be, with Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh belting out old faves and new classics in the making.
Encore – Deacon Blue did not disappoint as the crowd shouted for more.

More from The Courier