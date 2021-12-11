Deacon Blue takes the city by storm – 12 best pictures

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scores of fans braved the cold to see the iconic 80’s hit makers return to Dundee.

Where were you in ’87? Not that it mattered last night. The place to be was Caird Hall, in the comforting musical arms of Scotland’s beloved Deacon Blue. The long-awaited City of Love tour brought home Dundonian frontman, Ricky Ross, and the band, to an adoring crowd on Friday night.

The band treated fans to new material whilst also playing firm favourites – Loaded, Wages Day, Real Gone Kid and Dignity.

It was a night to remember, filled with nostalgia and a chance to sing and dance the night away.

Photography by Kenny Smith.