St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes Jacob Butterfield will be signed in time for debut against Rangers

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone hope to complete the signing of Jacob Butterfield in time for Wednesday night’s clash with Rangers.

Perth boss Callum Davidson confirmed after the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen that Saints are closing in on a deal to recruit the 31-year-old free agent.

And if clearance comes through in time, the former Derby County and Luton Town man could be in line for an Ibrox debut.

𝙊𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣5️⃣! 🗓 Six years ago today, former Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield netted a brace to help the Rams beat Hull City 2-0 away from home. "𝘽𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮!" 🔥#CCP | #DCFC pic.twitter.com/PHhtDoHFeb — The Championship Chat Podcast (@Champchatpod24) November 27, 2021

“Hopefully we will get clearance by Monday or Tuesday and he will be involved on Wednesday,” said Davidson.

Butterfield is a vastly experienced central midfielder and has over 300 English Championship games under his belt.

His last team was Melbourne Victory.