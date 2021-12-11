St Johnstone close in on signing former Barnsley and Luton Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of experienced central midfielder Jacob Butterfield.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after completing a season in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

A former Manchester United academy product, he has got over 300 career appearances in the English Championship to his name.

Butterfield’s former clubs include Luton Town, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

He has been training with another of his old sides, Barnsley, of late.

😬 Jacob Butterfield just scored this beauty for Melbourne Victory. Still got it. pic.twitter.com/mMXayfS7v5 — Andy Goodwin (@realandygoodwin) February 27, 2021

Butterfield told the Barnsley Chronicle recently: “I just want to give myself the best chance to hit the ground running when I do get a new club.

“I have been working hard in the gym but to be training properly and playing football is the best way to get yourself ready to play.

“I came back from Australia a bit late in the transfer window and didn’t get a club for whatever reason which was disappointing and frustrating. I am only 31 and I’ve still got years left in the tank. I just want to play and I have an open mind to whatever that is.”