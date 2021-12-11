St Johnstone close in on signing former Barnsley and Luton Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone close in on signing former Barnsley and Luton Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield

By Eric Nicolson
December 11 2021, 10.01am Updated: December 11 2021, 10.05am
Jacob Butterfield.
St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of experienced central midfielder Jacob Butterfield.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after completing a season in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

A former Manchester United academy product, he has got over 300 career appearances in the English Championship to his name.

Butterfield’s former clubs include Luton Town, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

He has been training with another of his old sides, Barnsley, of late.

Butterfield told the Barnsley Chronicle recently: “I just want to give myself the best chance to hit the ground running when I do get a new club.

“I have been working hard in the gym but to be training properly and playing football is the best way to get yourself ready to play.

“I came back from Australia a bit late in the transfer window and didn’t get a club for whatever reason which was disappointing and frustrating. I am only 31 and I’ve still got years left in the tank. I just want to play and I have an open mind to whatever that is.”

