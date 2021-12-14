Hibs 1-0 Dundee: Spectacular Paul McMullan own goal sees Dark Blues beaten in the capital

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee fell to a second defeat in four days as Paul McMullan’s spectacular own goal gave Hibs a 1-0 win at Easter Road.

The Dark Blues rued a second-half miss from striker Danny Mullen as they searched for an equaliser in the capital.

However, they couldn’t find the goal to level McMullan’s diving header beyond his own goalkeeper on 34 minutes.

Dundee were missing skipper Charlie Adam thanks to the hamstring injury picked up at Ross County with Jordan McGhee taking the armband.

Their defence had come in for fierce criticism from manager James McPake after the 3-2 defeat at Ross County and they were quickly put under pressure at Easter Road.

Within four minutes, Josh Campbell tested Adam Legzdins with a header before Hanlon nodded wide shortly afterwards.

Up the other end, Paul McGowan brought a good save from Matt Macey with a volley from 20 yards after 10 minutes.

They were behind midway through the first half, however, as former Dee Martin Boyle stole the ball inside his own half and drove right to the Dundee area.

Doing his defensive duties, Paul McMullan was there to meet the incoming cross but, unfortunately for the winger, met it too well as his header flew beyond his own goalkeeper.

And it was almost 2-0 before the break as Kevin Nisbet nipped in behind Liam Fontaine.

The experienced defender, though, got back in to clear off the line after the Scotland striker had taken the ball around Legzdins and knocked it goalward.

Mullen blazes over

The Dark Blues made a positive start to the second half, with midfielder Max Anderson impressive in midfield.

And they were almost gifted an equaliser after 49 minutes when Jake Doyle-Hayes screwed a clearance in behind his own defence straight to Danny Mullen.

The striker blazed over on the volley from seven yards out.

Mullen had another opportunity after more good work from Anderson but he couldn’t connect with the youngster’s low cross.

As the second period wore on, the visitors were enjoying the better of the play.

But Hibs were always a real threat on the counter-attack with Boyle’s pace. With 20 minutes to go, he sprinted away down the right once more; this time feeding substitute Jamie Murphy with the goal at his mercy.

Taking a touch, though, he allowed Legzdins to get down at his feet to make a good save.

With time running out, McPake threw on his attacking options from the bench, with former Hibs frontmen Jason Cummings and Leigh Griffiths entering the play.

However, the home side saw out the contest for their first win in five league matches.

To add to Dee disappointment, defender Ryan Sweeney saw red in the dying seconds, picking up a needless second yellow card for dissent.

The result leaves the Dark Blues reeling from three defeats on the spin as they remain in 10th place, just two points above the bottom two.

Teams:

Hibs: Macey, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Boyle, Newell, Nisbet (Murphy 68), Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes (Gogic 80), Cadden (Doidge 21), Campbell.

Subs not used: Dabrowski, Wright, Allan, Scott.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Marshall, McGhee, McGowan, Anderson (Griffiths 79), McCowan, McMullan (Cummings 78), Mullen.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Jakubiak, Elliott, Panter.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Attendance: 13,516