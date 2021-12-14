Hibs 1-0 Dundee: Spectacular Paul McMullan own goal sees Dark Blues beaten in the capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hibs 1-0 Dundee: Spectacular Paul McMullan own goal sees Dark Blues beaten in the capital

By George Cran
December 14 2021, 9.39pm Updated: December 14 2021, 10.31pm
Paul McMullan dejected after his own goal.
Paul McMullan dejected after his own goal.

Dundee fell to a second defeat in four days as Paul McMullan’s spectacular own goal gave Hibs a 1-0 win at Easter Road.

The Dark Blues rued a second-half miss from striker Danny Mullen as they searched for an equaliser in the capital.

However, they couldn’t find the goal to level McMullan’s diving header beyond his own goalkeeper on 34 minutes.

Dundee were missing skipper Charlie Adam thanks to the hamstring injury picked up at Ross County with Jordan McGhee taking the armband.

Their defence had come in for fierce criticism from manager James McPake after the 3-2 defeat at Ross County and they were quickly put under pressure at Easter Road.

Within four minutes, Josh Campbell tested Adam Legzdins with a header before Hanlon nodded wide shortly afterwards.

Up the other end, Paul McGowan brought a good save from Matt Macey with a volley from 20 yards after 10 minutes.

Liam Fontaine challenges Kevin Nisbet.

They were behind midway through the first half, however, as former Dee Martin Boyle stole the ball inside his own half and drove right to the Dundee area.

Doing his defensive duties, Paul McMullan was there to meet the incoming cross but, unfortunately for the winger, met it too well as his header flew beyond his own goalkeeper.

And it was almost 2-0 before the break as Kevin Nisbet nipped in behind Liam Fontaine.

The experienced defender, though, got back in to clear off the line after the Scotland striker had taken the ball around Legzdins and knocked it goalward.

Mullen blazes over

The Dark Blues made a positive start to the second half, with midfielder Max Anderson impressive in midfield.

And they were almost gifted an equaliser after 49 minutes when Jake Doyle-Hayes screwed a clearance in behind his own defence straight to Danny Mullen.

The striker blazed over on the volley from seven yards out.

Mullen had another opportunity after more good work from Anderson but he couldn’t connect with the youngster’s low cross.

Dundee striker Danny Mullen volleys over against Hibs.

As the second period wore on, the visitors were enjoying the better of the play.

But Hibs were always a real threat on the counter-attack with Boyle’s pace. With 20 minutes to go, he sprinted away down the right once more; this time feeding substitute Jamie Murphy with the goal at his mercy.

Taking a touch, though, he allowed Legzdins to get down at his feet to make a good save.

With time running out, McPake threw on his attacking options from the bench, with former Hibs frontmen Jason Cummings and Leigh Griffiths entering the play.

However, the home side saw out the contest for their first win in five league matches.

To add to Dee disappointment, defender Ryan Sweeney saw red in the dying seconds, picking up a needless second yellow card for dissent.

The result leaves the Dark Blues reeling from three defeats on the spin as they remain in 10th place, just two points above the bottom two.

Teams:

Hibs: Macey, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Boyle, Newell, Nisbet (Murphy 68), Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes (Gogic 80), Cadden (Doidge 21), Campbell.

Subs not used: Dabrowski, Wright, Allan, Scott.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Sweeney, Marshall, McGhee, McGowan, Anderson (Griffiths 79), McCowan, McMullan (Cummings 78), Mullen.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Jakubiak, Elliott, Panter.

Referee: Gavin Duncan

Attendance: 13,516

LEE WILKIE: Dundee defensive problems – how to fix the Dark Blues’ leaky backline

More from The Courier