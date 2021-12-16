‘It’s us that pay the punishment’ – Dundee boss James McPake furious with red card decision that sees Ryan Sweeney suspended for Hearts clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘It’s us that pay the punishment’ – Dundee boss James McPake furious with red card decision that sees Ryan Sweeney suspended for Hearts clash

By George Cran
December 16 2021, 8.00am
Dundee boss James McPake holds back assistant Dave Mackay from referee Gavin Duncan at the end of the 1-0 defeat to Hibs. Inset: Ryan Sweeney sees red.
Dundee boss James McPake holds back assistant Dave Mackay from referee Gavin Duncan at the end of the 1-0 defeat to Hibs. Inset: Ryan Sweeney sees red.

Dundee boss James McPake has called for “common sense” from officials after seeing defender Ryan Sweeney banned for this weekend’s Hearts clash.

With Tuesday’s defeat at Hibs well into stoppage time, referee Gavin Duncan penalised Cammy Kerr for encroachment, giving a throw-in the other way to Hibs.

That led to a reaction from centre-back Sweeney and a second yellow card for dissent.

That now means Sweeney is suspended for Saturday’s clash with Hearts with Dundee already short on options at centre-back.

Common sense

And McPake was furious at the decision that rules his player out for such a key match.

“I was frustrated with what was going on all night,” McPake said of the referee in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat.

“They say they use common sense with certain things and don’t want to be pernickety with players taking extra yards, little things, let the game flow.

“I get that but on Tuesday that must have been one of the most frustrating games to watch, it certainly was for us and the players.

“Ryan Sweeney is as honest as they come. I went in and asked the referee what he said, from the point of view that we needed to deal with it (the red card) internally.

“The referee said he couldn’t comment on what was said other than it was for dissent.

“I don’t get that. I don’t get why he can’t say what my player has said that has annoyed him that much that he’s given him with five seconds to go a red card.

“We talk about common sense…”

‘It’s us that pay the punishment’

Sweeney was booked early on for a tackle on Martin Boyle.

Dundee go into Saturday’s match against with third-place Hearts on the back of three straight defeats leaving them just two points off bottom.

They also have a mounting list of injuries with Sweeney’s suspension only adding to the absentee list.

Already missing out will be Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne, Cillian Sheridan and it’s likely Charlie Adam will be unavailable too thanks to a hamstring injury.

“There is a lot at stake, maybe not for them, but there is a lot at stake for Ryan Sweeney, for myself, for Hibs, every manager and player,” McPake added.

“There is a hell of a lot at stake in football and to make that decision with five seconds to go and be very unconvincing with the explanation tells me he’s not completely convinced he’s made the right decision to send Ryan Sweeney off.

“But it’s us that pay the punishment for that.

“I shouldn’t say much more because I’ll get in trouble.

Consistency

“The other one was Cammy Kerr walking four, five yards to take a throw-in and he gives it to Hibs. Fair enough, no complaints at all.

“But Lewis Stevenson does it five, six times in front of me. I’ve no complaints at all – if they are consistent.

Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson.

“If they allow Lewie to do it, he has to allow Cammy to do it.

“Cammy stole four yards, it’s against the rules we know, but they don’t want to stop the game, be pernickety and all this…

“I’m not having a go at Hibs or Lewis Stevenson, it’s being clever.

“All I’m asking for is a bit of consistency and that was severely lacking with the officials.”

 

5 talking points from Dundee’s defeat at Hibs