Arbroath happy to keep ‘proving people wrong’ as Rab Douglas hails Championship-topping Lichties’ team-spirit

By Scott Lorimer
December 18 2021, 9.14pm Updated: December 18 2021, 9.53pm
Arbroath goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas took charge of the team alongside first team coach John young, in the absence of Dick and Ian Campbell.
Rab Douglas says he’ll have to let Arbroath’s table-topping position sink in as his side climbed to the summit of the Championship after beating Morton 2-1.

Douglas took charge of the Lichties alongside first team coach John Young in the absence of manager Dick Campbell and his assistant, and brother, Ian.

The 49-year-old goalkeeping coach was also an unused substitute for the home side that had six players missing due to Covid.

But Arbroath still fielded a strong line-up and goals from Colin Hamilton and Anton Dowds either side of a Gary Oliver equaliser ensured the Lichties spend Christmas at the top of the table.

‘Credit to the boys’

Douglas acknowledged that it wasn’t an eye-catching performance but showed the character of his side.

We had players down, Dick and Pink (Ian Campbell) down. It wasn’t pretty,” he said.

“We would have been everyone’s favourites to have been relegated at the start of the season so credit to the boys.

“They dug in, it wasn’t a classic and the conditions weren’t great. But the one thing is they give you their all every week.

“The only part-time team in the league and we’re punching above our weight and enjoying it.”

Everyone’s second favourite team

Being top of the table half way through a league campaign would give any team a massive lift.

But former the Scotland keeper believes that “feel-good factor” has been at the club all along.

“We’re getting boys coming in from full-time teams on loan and loving playing here,” he explained.

“The fans are buying into it; the board are buying into it. The feel-good factor is there.

“I’ve played part-time a few years myself and I think if you’re enjoying your football, that’s the biggest thing.

“The boys never gave up today and that’s the one big thing about it. For me, they are a credit.”

Taking stock of what has gone before them so far in the season, topping the table after 18 games, Douglas says he’ll have to let today’s result sink in.

“I’ll sit down with a beer later and watch Sky Sports News for a bit, pause it and take a picture!” he joked.

“Arbroath are turning into everyone’s second favourite team now. We’re proving people wrong and long may it continue.

“It’s what the gaffer and Pink have created and Youngy and I are happy to back them up.

“It’s just great for the fans. A week before Christmas and we’re top of the league.”

