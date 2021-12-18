Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid sees Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, assistant Ian and 6 players absent for Morton clash

By Scott Lorimer
December 18 2021, 2.46pm Updated: December 18 2021, 3.57pm
Dick Campbell was impressed with his side's performance against Partick.
Dick Campbell is absent for the game against Morton.

Arbroath will take on Morton at Gayfield without their manager Dick Campbell, his assistant and a number of key players due to a suspected Covid outbreak.

The gaffer and his twin brother Ian are absent alongside talisman Michael McKenna and Thomas O’Brien from last weekend’s win over Partick Thistle.

David Gold, Dale Hilson, Luke Donnelly and Calum Antell are also missing from the bench.

The news comes after one positive Covid case was identified at the club with others waiting on the results of PCR tests.

The Lichties have still been able to field a strong team, with Bobby Linn and Ricky Little returning to the line-up.

Arbroath’s bench consists of just four players: Nicky Low, Harrison Clark, Gavin Swankie and 49-year-old Rab Douglas.

First team coach John Young will take charge of the team today.

