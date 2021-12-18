Covid sees Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, assistant Ian and 6 players absent for Morton clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath will take on Morton at Gayfield without their manager Dick Campbell, his assistant and a number of key players due to a suspected Covid outbreak.

The gaffer and his twin brother Ian are absent alongside talisman Michael McKenna and Thomas O’Brien from last weekend’s win over Partick Thistle.

Arbroath vs Greenock Morton – Team News Arbroath are forced into several changes today as O’Brien and McKenna are replaced in the starting eleven with Little and Linn. Douglas and Low return to the bench and squad as Gold, Hilson, Donnelly and Antell all miss out. pic.twitter.com/kte88emDGc — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 18, 2021

David Gold, Dale Hilson, Luke Donnelly and Calum Antell are also missing from the bench.

The news comes after one positive Covid case was identified at the club with others waiting on the results of PCR tests.

Quite atmospheric here at Gayfield. Only four subs on the bench, including 49-year-old Rab Douglas, and two changes to the side who beat Partick due to a Covid outbreak at the club. Dick and Ian Campbell sit this one out too. pic.twitter.com/X7umpy2FhM — Scott Lorimer (@scottlorimer89) December 18, 2021

The Lichties have still been able to field a strong team, with Bobby Linn and Ricky Little returning to the line-up.

Arbroath’s bench consists of just four players: Nicky Low, Harrison Clark, Gavin Swankie and 49-year-old Rab Douglas.

First team coach John Young will take charge of the team today.