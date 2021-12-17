EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath in Covid sweat as player tests positive

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath are the latest club to be left sweating over a potential Covid-19 outbreak after a first team player tested positive

Courier Sport understands three other members of playing and coaching staff are awaiting results of PCR tests.

All other personnel have returned negative test results.

The Lichties, who are unbeaten in nine games, are due to take on bottom of the Championship Greenock Morton at Gayfield on Saturday.

It’s understood that there is no threat to the match as things stand.

SPFL rules dictate that fixtures must go ahead as long as Covid-affected teams have 13 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, and as long as 10 of those players are over 18.

At present, the Lichties remain comfortably above the accepted threshold for postponement.