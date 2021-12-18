Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Mulgrew insists Dundee United ‘won’t make excuses’ as Covid-hit squad prepares to face Rangers

By Ewan Smith
December 18 2021, 8.00am
Charlie Mulgrew is determined to help Dundee United claim their second win of the season against Rangers
Charlie Mulgrew insists Dundee United won’t use their Covid-disrupted week as an excuse for failing to compete with Rangers.

United will take a depleted squad with them to Glasgow on Saturday after reporting positive Covid cases amongst their playing staff earlier in the week.

That led to fears United would be unable to fulfil the fixture but the Tannadice club are convinced they have managed to control when could have been a serious Covid outbreak.

Training the club’s St Andrews base was restricted as all players underwent tests.

But Mulgrew insists they WILL be ready for Rangers.

Dundee United enjoyed a win over Rangers in August

“It would be easy for us to look at negatives and try to make excuses,” said Mulgrew.

“But we’re trying to look towards the game and do everything we can to be best prepared.

“The biggest disruption has probably been more people missing training on different days than normal.

“But we’ve still got a lot of good training in – maybe slightly less tactical work if you are being picky.

“It is an isolated game that will take care of itself.

“But it is one we want to put a performance in to get a result.

“Teams have gone there and struggled but we need to look what we can bring to the game to cause them problems.”

Charlie Mulgrew: Football needs fans

Meanwhile, Mulgrew has reiterated boss Tam Courts’ calls not to lock fans out of football.

Supporters missed 15 months of football at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And fears are growing that restrictions over crowd numbers could come into force as the Omicron variant spreads.

“Football is nothing without the fans,” said Mulgrew. “You’ve heard that a million times but that is truly how we feel.

“Everyone wants the supporters in the stadium. The last thing we want is to go back to having no fans.

Charlie Mulgrew insists the backing of the Dundee United fans has been crucial this year

“We are doing all the protocols and everything we can to continue to have fans and to move forward with the proper way football should be played.

“They had a massive input in the last game with Rangers.

“We did our bit to get the fans onside and they played a huge part in making us play well.

“Fans are a massive part of every game in the world of football so we want to have them there.”

