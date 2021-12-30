Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Hutton Limited weathers the Covid storm

By Nancy Nicolson
December 30 2021, 5.00pm
GROWTH: JHL anticipates opportunities will flow from the International Barley Hub which is under construction.

The financial impact of the Covid pandemic led the board of  James Hutton Limited (JHL) to consider “extreme scenarios” during the  year to March 31 2021.

While the company’s  accounts reveal turnover of £3,412 million in 2020-21  was similar to 2019-20 (£3.478 milion) and JHL achieved an operating profit of £19,000  compared to a loss of £290,000 in 2019-20,  the directors’ report states that this “satisfactory” result was only possible thanks to cost control.

JHL translates the scientific research of the James Hutton Institute, with sites in Aberdeen and Dundee, into commercial services, licences and products for agricultural and environmental sectors and also in exploration and production for the oil and gas sector.

The report states: “The board convened virtually on a frequent basis to review and reassess the potential impact on Covid on expectations around income generation and costs including examining a number of more extreme scenarios in order to confirm the degree of robustness of the company’s financial position.

“Our ability to continue normal operations was particularly constrained during the first quarter when Scotland and the wider UK were subject to the strictest lockdown measures across society.”

The James Hutton Institute hosts the Potatoes In Practice event at Balruddery Farm.

JHL’s plant breeding and licencing divisions were the areas least affected by the pandemic’s disruption as demand from growers continued at budgeted levels. However,  research and consultancy were more affected and analytical services suffered the most impact as the level of customer activity decreased “very significantly”.

“Some of our services had to be closed completely during the first quarter,” the report adds.

“Demand failed to pick up consistently through to the year end and income was therefore nearly £460,000 below budgeted levels.”

The report warns that  key markets such as oil and gas , and plant contact research for the private sector will continue to be challenging.

The breaking ground ceremony for the International Barley Hub and  Advanced Plant Growth Centre .

Looking ahead, the directors report that JHL is anticipating growth opportunities from the development of the International Barley Hub and Advanced Plant Growth Centre which are being constructed thanks to a £62 m Tay City Deal investment.

“JHL is closely involved in business planning around this development to identify the scientific and commercial opportunities and help maximise the economic benefits the deal will bring to the Hutton and the wider area.

“The opportunities for growth in JHL’s activities are significant.”

 

