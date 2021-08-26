Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Tayside’s £62m science project hailed as ‘transformational’ for future of food and farming

By Nancy Nicolson
August 26 2021, 3.10pm Updated: August 26 2021, 4.45pm
JHI director Colin Campbell (centre) looks on as government ministers Mairi Gougeon MSP and Iain Stewart MP mark the start of construction work.

New state-of-the-art science, farm and field facilities on the outskirts of Dundee will go a long way towards providing the answers to the global climate challenges facing the agricultural and food sectors, scientists and politicians have promised.

The assurances were given at an official breaking-ground ceremony for the construction of the £62 million International Barley Hub (IBH) and the Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) at the James Hutton Institute’s (JHI) Invergowrie campus.

 

The buildings, funded through the Tay Cities Region Deal, are scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

The Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon said  the work that would be undertaken at Invergowrie would perfectly complement the government’s ambitions for a more sustainable agricultural sector.

“The  IBH and the APGC will put Scotland at the forefront of where we want to be,” she said.

“Some of the crops we grow will face challenges  through climate change, whether that’s pests or diseases,  and it is critical to Scotland that we can future-proof them as much as possible.”

Guests look on at the breaking-ground ceremony for the International Barley Hub & Advanced Plant Growth Centre.

UK Government Minister, Iain Stewart said  the projects would put the country at the forefront of global agricultural innovation and ensure food and drink production remained “dynamic, sustainable and secure”.

He added: “We will have to be more efficient and innovative in how we use our natural resources and produce crops for the future. The work happening here will be of international significance  and will help populations around the world to make the best use of resources.  It will be transformational.”

The IBH is the culmination of a long campaign by JHI which was backed by maltsters, distillers and farmers, and the institute’s leading scientists were also optimistic for the potential of the new facilities.

The hub’s chair, Professor James Brosnan said: “The IBH complements the existing spirit of collaboration in the barley supply chain and will provide the answers to our shared climate challenges through applied scientific excellence.”

Meanwhile, the APGC  aims to revolutionise crop production systems to produce food locally, 365 days a year, with less environmental impact. Systems to be investigated include vertical farming using LED lights which have full environmental control and are located close to the population on unused derelict land.

The centre’s director, Professor Derek Stewart, said: “Today’s milestone reflects the aim of the APGC to break new ground in many areas related to our quality of life.

“This centre will allow us to develop and translate science that will lead to new productions systems like vertical farming, more accurately model climate change and its implications for plant and crop products such as food, pharma etc, and support food security through crop storage.”

The two projects aim to create over 470 jobs in the Tayside region and a further 2,200 jobs across the wider Scottish and UK economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]