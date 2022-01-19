Wednesday court round-up — Memorial damage and nakedness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fair old midweek mix from the local courts.

Monument vandalism charges

Two men are to stand trial accused of damaging the Cupar War Memorial.

Ric May, 53, and Stef Ollandini, 53, are accused of maliciously writing – using chalk and permanent marker – on the monument, causing damage between June 20, 2019 and September 5, 2019.

It is further alleged the pair maliciously wrote on a bank machine in Sainsbury’s store, St Andrews, on September 4, 2019 using permanent marker and chalk.

May, of Milton Street, Dundee and Ollandi, of Riverside Place, Dundee, will stand trial on September 22 this year.

Field Marshall Douglas Haig James Stark unveiled the first memorial in the town in 1922, to commemorate the 189 men who gave their lives in the First World War.

An addition was erected in 1950, listing the names of those who perished in the Second World War, by the Earl of Elgin.

In 2015 the memorial underwent a near-£18,000 refurbishment to help conserve and repair various parts.

Dangerous dog destruction

An American pit bull dog in Fife is to be destroyed after it attempted to bite a dog warden and an SSPCA investigations officer. The move came to light as Mark McLay, 35, from Burntisland, was convicted of having the dog while it was dangerously out of control.

Naked ‘cry for help’

A Fife man stripped naked in the street following an argument with his ex-partner.

Nikki Rowe had left the property earlier that evening following a drunken row.

The 34-year-old later returned to the property and began banging on the doors and windows.

While in the garden of the property in Dunfermline’s Segal Place he took off all his clothing before walking out onto the main street.

Rowe’s solicitor said he had stripped in a bid to ensure he was arrested and the move was a “cry for help”.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch ordered Rowe to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and imposed a 12-month supervision order

Sex offender breach

Serial sex offender Brendan McCormack, 23, from Fife was jailed again for breaching a strict court order banning him from having a mobile phone without telling the authorities. He was found to have accessed the internet on an illicit phone several times during the course of the order.

Sexual assault charge

A 34-year-old Glenrothes man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

Peter Blaney appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to face the allegation under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

His next court appearance is to be confirmed.

Pensioner death trial

Dundee pensioner Muriel Charman, 79, has been ordered to stand trial next month accused of causing the death of Pamela Cochrane, 78 by careless driving. She is accused of causing a collision with the pedestrian on Glamis Road, Dundee in November 2019, which resulted in her death.

Communications allegation

A 58-year-old Fife man has appeared in court accused of communicating indecently with a young child and causing them to look at a sexual image.

Neil Rawlinson, whose address in court was given as Leven, faced the two charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.

His next court appearance is to be confirmed.

