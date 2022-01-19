Driver, 79, to stand trial accused of causing death of 78-year-old in Dundee By Paul Malik January 19 2022, 2.21pm Updated: January 19 2022, 3.20pm Police at the site of the 2019 fatality in Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Memorial damage and nakedness Perthshire man to stand trial accused of murdering his wife then fleeing to Dundee Dundee chef accused of blackmailing Middle Eastern general with daughter’s Facebook pics Man in court in Dundee accused of care home break-ins across Tayside