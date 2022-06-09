Dundee United boss Tam Courts has ‘silenced critics’ amid Rijeka link believes former captain Mark Reynolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has ‘silenced critics’ amid Rijeka link believes former captain Mark Reynolds

By Scott Lorimer
June 9 2022, 11.26am
Dundee United boss Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds believes Tam Courts has ‘silenced his critics’ amid talks with Rijeka.

Courts is wanted by the Croatian Euro regulars and negotiations are expected to be carried out this week.

The 40-year-old had an incredible first season at the helm for United, guiding them to a fourth place Premiership finish and helping book their first European trip in 10 years.

Mark Reynolds has praised his former Dundee United gaffer.
But, as Courier Sport revealed, his time at United could be coming to an end, with other clubs looking to acquire his services.

‘Courts deserves more credit’

Courts’ former Tannadice skipper Reynolds believes his old gaffer has worked wonders.

“I don’t think Tam Courts gets enough credit for how good a manager he is,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He came in as an underdog and there were a lot of questions asked of him.

“That spell at the start of the season, he started really strong and silenced a lot of critics.

“I was still there at that time and you could see the work being done – it was very calculated.

“He knew what he wanted from the players and the players knew the messages they were getting from him. It was very consistent.

“We believed we had good enough players at the time and a system that would ultimately get us into the top six.

“They’ve done brilliantly to do that and picked up their performances towards the end of the season and got some huge results just when they needed them.”

Giving youth a chance

Reynolds, who left United in January, believes part of Courts’ success is his willingness to give young players a chance.

Kieran Freeman, Archie Meekison and Ross Graham are just three youngsters to have been given a chance in the United first team.

Reynolds singled fellow centre-back Graham in particular for his performances.

“Having worked with Tam, Liam Fox and Adam Asghar – they won’t just put in young players to fill a quota.

Ross Graham has made a big impact at Dundee United this year
“They put them in because they believe they are good enough and make a difference on the pitch.

“Look at Ross Graham, for example. He’s probably the latest to have come through.

“He has really staked a claim in that first team and was out on loan at Dunfermline.

“He never really kicked a ball but he’s come back, the manager put his faith in him and he’s repaid that.”

