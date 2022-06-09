Dundee United boss Tam Courts has ‘silenced critics’ amid Rijeka link believes former captain Mark Reynolds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds believes Tam Courts has ‘silenced his critics’ amid talks with Rijeka.

Courts is wanted by the Croatian Euro regulars and negotiations are expected to be carried out this week.

The 40-year-old had an incredible first season at the helm for United, guiding them to a fourth place Premiership finish and helping book their first European trip in 10 years.

But, as Courier Sport revealed, his time at United could be coming to an end, with other clubs looking to acquire his services.

‘Courts deserves more credit’

Courts’ former Tannadice skipper Reynolds believes his old gaffer has worked wonders.

“I don’t think Tam Courts gets enough credit for how good a manager he is,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He came in as an underdog and there were a lot of questions asked of him.

“That spell at the start of the season, he started really strong and silenced a lot of critics.

🟧 Tam Courts has been given permission to speak to Croatian club Rijeka. Ex-Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds told SSN earlier in the season that Courts 'deserved more credit' for the job he's done at Tannadice. Do you think he should stay or go?👇 pic.twitter.com/fWlwt11oac — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 9, 2022

“I was still there at that time and you could see the work being done – it was very calculated.

“He knew what he wanted from the players and the players knew the messages they were getting from him. It was very consistent.

“We believed we had good enough players at the time and a system that would ultimately get us into the top six.

“They’ve done brilliantly to do that and picked up their performances towards the end of the season and got some huge results just when they needed them.”

Giving youth a chance

Reynolds, who left United in January, believes part of Courts’ success is his willingness to give young players a chance.

Kieran Freeman, Archie Meekison and Ross Graham are just three youngsters to have been given a chance in the United first team.

Reynolds singled fellow centre-back Graham in particular for his performances.

“Having worked with Tam, Liam Fox and Adam Asghar – they won’t just put in young players to fill a quota.

“They put them in because they believe they are good enough and make a difference on the pitch.

“Look at Ross Graham, for example. He’s probably the latest to have come through.

“He has really staked a claim in that first team and was out on loan at Dunfermline.

“He never really kicked a ball but he’s come back, the manager put his faith in him and he’s repaid that.”