Lily, 11, launches Arbroath petition to protect favourite lollipop man from speeding drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lily, 11, launches Arbroath petition to protect favourite lollipop man from speeding drivers

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 9 2022, 11.41am Updated: June 9 2022, 3.00pm
Lily Souter wants to protect Warddykes Primary School lollipop man Steven Sterricks.
Lily Souter wants to protect Warddykes Primary School lollipop man Steven Sterricks.

An Arbroath primary school pupil has launched a petition to protect her favourite lollipop man from speeding drivers.

Lily Souter, 11, who goes to Warddykes Primary School, was upset to hear of a near miss involving Steven Sterricks – who sees her safely across the road every day.

The primary six pupil took matters into her own hands and now has the backing of fellow youngsters, parents and residents.

The petition is calling for more to be done to tackle speeding on Brechin Road.

Lollipop man ‘nearly run down recently’

Lily said: “My lollipop man was nearly run down recently by a car outside our school.

“This really upset me. Steven is my favourite lollipop man and I decided to try to do something to help, and to stop drivers going too quickly outside the school.

“I started the petition to stop cars speeding and I also spoke to local councillor Lois Speed, who said she would help me with this.

“I’m doing it as part of my latest campaigning badge I’m working on at Guides and chose road safety for my subject.

Lily crossing Brechin Road with Steven’s help.

“I really hope we can stop drivers speeding here, as it’s so dangerous for everyone.”

Mum Lyne, who is on the school’s parent council, said: “Speeding traffic has been a concern at the school for sometime.

“It’s an issue that has been taken up by the parent council so we are all working together to put a stop to this.”

Speeding on the road has also been raised by the parent council.

Ms Speed said: “A huge well done to Lily. It is fantastic she has picked road safety for her latest badge work .

“I’m looking forward to helping Lily in her mission to raise awareness of the safety concerns.

“I will be doing all I can to support Lily in this worthwhile project.”

Councillor Lois Speed.

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “We have been made aware of the interest being shown by a young person into road safety issues at Warddykes Primary School and the petition.

“A meeting is being arranged with the pupil and road safety officers, to discuss the concerns being raised and what options there are to improve road safety at the school.

“We are greatly encouraged by this opportunity to engage directly with our communities on how our road space can be used more safely and equitably, and how road safety behaviours can be improved.”

12 Angus walking and cycling projects include £186,000 upgrade for Forfar Loch path

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]