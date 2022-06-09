Lily, 11, launches Arbroath petition to protect favourite lollipop man from speeding drivers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath primary school pupil has launched a petition to protect her favourite lollipop man from speeding drivers.

Lily Souter, 11, who goes to Warddykes Primary School, was upset to hear of a near miss involving Steven Sterricks – who sees her safely across the road every day.

The primary six pupil took matters into her own hands and now has the backing of fellow youngsters, parents and residents.

The petition is calling for more to be done to tackle speeding on Brechin Road.

Lollipop man ‘nearly run down recently’

Lily said: “My lollipop man was nearly run down recently by a car outside our school.

“This really upset me. Steven is my favourite lollipop man and I decided to try to do something to help, and to stop drivers going too quickly outside the school.

“I started the petition to stop cars speeding and I also spoke to local councillor Lois Speed, who said she would help me with this.

“I’m doing it as part of my latest campaigning badge I’m working on at Guides and chose road safety for my subject.

“I really hope we can stop drivers speeding here, as it’s so dangerous for everyone.”

Mum Lyne, who is on the school’s parent council, said: “Speeding traffic has been a concern at the school for sometime.

“It’s an issue that has been taken up by the parent council so we are all working together to put a stop to this.”

Ms Speed said: “A huge well done to Lily. It is fantastic she has picked road safety for her latest badge work .

“I’m looking forward to helping Lily in her mission to raise awareness of the safety concerns.

“I will be doing all I can to support Lily in this worthwhile project.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “We have been made aware of the interest being shown by a young person into road safety issues at Warddykes Primary School and the petition.

“A meeting is being arranged with the pupil and road safety officers, to discuss the concerns being raised and what options there are to improve road safety at the school.

“We are greatly encouraged by this opportunity to engage directly with our communities on how our road space can be used more safely and equitably, and how road safety behaviours can be improved.”