Dundee United v Raith Rovers BBC TV blackout explained as potential last-day decider forces hand

More than 10,000 supporters will pack into Tannadice for Dundee United’s Championship blockbuster against title-rivals Raith Rovers.

However, those in attendance will be the ONLY punters able to watch the game legally after the match was overlooked for live broadcast by BBC Scotland.

Instead, this week’s Friday night serving comes from Somerset Park where Ayr United host Aidrieonians in a game with ramifications for the relegation battle AND promotion playoff places.

However, the perceived snub boils down to TV bosses making a tough choice, seeking to ensure any potential last-day decider at Tannadice on May 3 is on the box.

BBC Scotland are only allowed to screen two matches from each venue over the course of the campaign and have visited Tannadice once – the Tangerines’ 3-0 win over Partick Thistle on December 29.

If they picked Saturday’s visit of Rovers, then no further live games could be shown from the home of the Terrors.

So, BBC Scotland have kept their powder dry and – while yet to be formally announced – WILL broadcast United’s final league match of the campaign against Partick Thistle.

Every team in the Championship except United will have hosted two TV matches by that point, so it is a guarantee.

Jim Goodwin’s men welcome Thistle on May 3 in what TV chiefs hope will be a mouth-watering silver-screen decider.