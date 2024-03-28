Dundee United v Raith Rovers BBC TV blackout explained as potential last-day decider forces hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United v Raith Rovers BBC TV blackout explained as potential last-day decider forces hand

If Saturday's showdown was screened, then United's final match of the season against Partick Thistle could not.

BBC Scotland TV camera operator
Live broadcasters will be absent at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

More than 10,000 supporters will pack into Tannadice for Dundee United’s Championship blockbuster against title-rivals Raith Rovers.

However, those in attendance will be the ONLY punters able to watch the game legally after the match was overlooked for live broadcast by BBC Scotland.

Instead, this week’s Friday night serving comes from Somerset Park where Ayr United host Aidrieonians in a game with ramifications for the relegation battle AND promotion playoff places.

However, the perceived snub boils down to TV bosses making a tough choice, seeking to ensure any potential last-day decider at Tannadice on May 3 is on the box.

Dundee United and Raith Rovers tussle at Tannadice
United host Rovers this weekend. Image: SNS

BBC Scotland are only allowed to screen two matches from each venue over the course of the campaign and have visited Tannadice once – the Tangerines’ 3-0 win over Partick Thistle on December 29.

If they picked Saturday’s visit of Rovers, then no further live games could be shown from the home of the Terrors.

So, BBC Scotland have kept their powder dry and – while yet to be formally announced – WILL broadcast United’s final league match of the campaign against Partick Thistle.

Every team in the Championship except United will have hosted two TV matches by that point, so it is a guarantee.

Jim Goodwin’s men welcome Thistle on May 3 in what TV chiefs hope will be a mouth-watering silver-screen decider.

