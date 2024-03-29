Dundee out to regain points dropped at St Johnstone in September as Tony Docherty targets travelling fans reward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee out to regain points dropped at St Johnstone in September as Tony Docherty targets travelling fans reward

Two late goals saw the Dark Blues denied victory on their last trip to McDiarmid Park.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee want their points back.

That’s the message from manager Tony Docherty as he prepares his side for a crucial trip to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Victory could see the Dark Blues leapfrog Hibs in sixth while Saints are keen to move clear of the drop zone.

So far this season, Docherty’s team have been unbeaten against the Perth side with a draw and a win in their two matches to date.

However, that September draw still rankles for Dundee.

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Leading 2-0 and cruising after an impressive performance at McDiarmid Park with eight minutes left on the clock, a dramatic late double from Max Kucheriavyi denied them victory.

‘Regain those points’

And Docherty is keen to see the same level of performance on their return to Perth – just a different result this time.

“It is one of the occasions we have had this season,” he said.

“It typifies how much the team has developed and learned.

“We have squandered points and there is no better example than that one where we were so dominant.

“We were winning the game quite comfortably but at 2-0 we threw away two points.

Gutted Owen Beck after St Johnstone equalised. Image: SNS
Gutted Owen Beck after St Johnstone equalised. Image: SNS

“We are trying to regain those points we threw away.

“Even in the recent Aberdeen game, we showed that sometimes one goal is enough.

“That is something the team has learned.

“We have had a couple of those situations where we have been in winning positions and not seen it out.

“The Kilmarnock game, prior to Aberdeen, was an example of that. It is one of those ones you would put in that category of two points lost.

“We are trying to recover those points.”

‘Repay fans’

Docherty has called on travelling Dees to be the team’s “12th man” at McDiarmid Park.

And the Dens boss is determined to repay those away fans who left so disappointed back in September.

“That is what I was most disappointed about last time,” he added.

“Big (Ricki) Lamie scored the second goal and the place was bouncing.

“I would like to repay them.

“Hopefully, they will come down in their numbers again and we can reward them with not a point but hopefully three.”

More from Dundee FC

British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
Extra police to patrol trains and stations as rival football fans descend on 4…
5
Aaron Donnelly
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly backed to kick on after Northern Ireland call-up
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'buzzing' after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash
Craig Levein queries VAR's intervention in St Johnstone's loss to Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants VAR-free Dundee clash
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United’s head groundsman set to cross street to join rivals Dundee
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was speaking ahead of the trip to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Dundee FC press conference: Watch as Tony Docherty calls on fans to be '12th…
Liam Fontaine celebrates promotion with Dundee at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee promotion hero Liam Fontaine reveals surprise career move
Dundee celebrate after Jordan McGhee's winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: 2 key issues for Dundee in top 6 chase as stage set…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee receive SEPA stadium boost as Dee4Life get answers on Camperdown ownership and timeline
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: DCT
Eye-catching stats behind Dundee with and without Antonio Portales - and does Mexican have…

Conversation