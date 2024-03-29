Dundee out to regain points dropped at St Johnstone in September as Tony Docherty targets travelling fans reward

Dundee want their points back.

That’s the message from manager Tony Docherty as he prepares his side for a crucial trip to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

Victory could see the Dark Blues leapfrog Hibs in sixth while Saints are keen to move clear of the drop zone.

So far this season, Docherty’s team have been unbeaten against the Perth side with a draw and a win in their two matches to date.

However, that September draw still rankles for Dundee.

Leading 2-0 and cruising after an impressive performance at McDiarmid Park with eight minutes left on the clock, a dramatic late double from Max Kucheriavyi denied them victory.

‘Regain those points’

And Docherty is keen to see the same level of performance on their return to Perth – just a different result this time.

“It is one of the occasions we have had this season,” he said.

“It typifies how much the team has developed and learned.

“We have squandered points and there is no better example than that one where we were so dominant.

“We were winning the game quite comfortably but at 2-0 we threw away two points.

“We are trying to regain those points we threw away.

“Even in the recent Aberdeen game, we showed that sometimes one goal is enough.

“That is something the team has learned.

“We have had a couple of those situations where we have been in winning positions and not seen it out.

“The Kilmarnock game, prior to Aberdeen, was an example of that. It is one of those ones you would put in that category of two points lost.

“We are trying to recover those points.”

‘Repay fans’

Docherty has called on travelling Dees to be the team’s “12th man” at McDiarmid Park.

And the Dens boss is determined to repay those away fans who left so disappointed back in September.

“That is what I was most disappointed about last time,” he added.

“Big (Ricki) Lamie scored the second goal and the place was bouncing.

“I would like to repay them.

“Hopefully, they will come down in their numbers again and we can reward them with not a point but hopefully three.”