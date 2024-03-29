Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children’s charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children’s charity

Gary Moore's own lawyer admitted: "This was obviously not the most sophisticated operation - he was always going to get caught."

By Jamie Buchan
Gary Moore appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Gary Moore appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A shamed youth worker who embezzled thousands of pounds from a Perthshire children’s charity to feed his gambling habit has been handed an alternative to prison.

Gary Moore went on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Coupar Angus-based Children and Youth Activity Group.

Bosses became suspicious when the 42-year-old began phoning in sick, followed by large sums of cash being withdrawn from ATMs in his home city of Dundee.

When questioned about the dodgy transactions, Moore told them there was no need to worry.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing this week, having previously pled guilty to pocketing just under £2,050 between January 10 and February 10 2022.

He also admitted stealing a Playstation 4 from the charity’s HQ in Coupar Angus Town Hall.

Addiction fuelled theft

Moore’s lawyer Doug McConnell said: “The background here is that there was a gambling addiction and an alcohol addiction.

“He has taken full responsibility from the start and has shown remorse.”

The charity is based at Coupar Angus Town Hall, but Moore only came in for a few shifts. Image: DCT Media

Mr McConnell said: “This was obviously not the most sophisticated operation.

“He was always going to get caught.

“His plan had been to take out of the money and pay it back.”

Moore had also been dealing with the breakdown of a relationship at the time, his solicitor said.

The court heard Moore, of Clepington Road, made about £150 by selling the Playstation 4.

Mr McConnell added his client had raised £1,000 to recompense the charity.

Sheriff Paul Brown issued a compensation order for the total amount embezzled and sentenced Moore to 200 hours of unpaid work.

“This is a direct alternative to custody,” the sheriff said.

“If you breach this, you will be brought back to court before me and I’ll be looking at a period of imprisonment.”

Suspect cash withdrawals

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court how Moore had started work with the charity in January 2022.

“He was issued with a debit card to buy essentials for the organisation, such as electrical equipment, food or drink.

“The charity would usually spend about £20 or £50 at a time.”

Gary Moore hid his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

About two weeks into his employment, Moore began to phone in sick.

He made excuses for not attending his three-day-a-week shifts.

Then bosses examined their bank statements and noticed “large cash withdrawals” from cashpoints in Dundee and throughout Tayside.

“The accused was contacted by email,” said Mr McKenzie.

“He replied that there was no need to worry and he would provide receipts for every purchase.”

Charity bosses made multiple attempts to recover the cash after Moore left his post in February.

But when all efforts failed, police were called in.

Moore handed himself in at Blairgowrie police station and confessed all when questioned.

