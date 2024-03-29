Dundee gambling addict embezzled £2k from Perthshire children’s charity

A shamed youth worker who embezzled thousands of pounds from a Perthshire children’s charity to feed his gambling habit has been handed an alternative to prison.

Gary Moore went on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Coupar Angus-based Children and Youth Activity Group.

Bosses became suspicious when the 42-year-old began phoning in sick, followed by large sums of cash being withdrawn from ATMs in his home city of Dundee.

When questioned about the dodgy transactions, Moore told them there was no need to worry.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing this week, having previously pled guilty to pocketing just under £2,050 between January 10 and February 10 2022.

He also admitted stealing a Playstation 4 from the charity’s HQ in Coupar Angus Town Hall.

Addiction fuelled theft

Moore’s lawyer Doug McConnell said: “The background here is that there was a gambling addiction and an alcohol addiction.

“He has taken full responsibility from the start and has shown remorse.”

Mr McConnell said: “This was obviously not the most sophisticated operation.

“He was always going to get caught.

“His plan had been to take out of the money and pay it back.”

Moore had also been dealing with the breakdown of a relationship at the time, his solicitor said.

The court heard Moore, of Clepington Road, made about £150 by selling the Playstation 4.

Mr McConnell added his client had raised £1,000 to recompense the charity.

Sheriff Paul Brown issued a compensation order for the total amount embezzled and sentenced Moore to 200 hours of unpaid work.

“This is a direct alternative to custody,” the sheriff said.

“If you breach this, you will be brought back to court before me and I’ll be looking at a period of imprisonment.”

Suspect cash withdrawals

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court how Moore had started work with the charity in January 2022.

“He was issued with a debit card to buy essentials for the organisation, such as electrical equipment, food or drink.

“The charity would usually spend about £20 or £50 at a time.”

About two weeks into his employment, Moore began to phone in sick.

He made excuses for not attending his three-day-a-week shifts.

Then bosses examined their bank statements and noticed “large cash withdrawals” from cashpoints in Dundee and throughout Tayside.

“The accused was contacted by email,” said Mr McKenzie.

“He replied that there was no need to worry and he would provide receipts for every purchase.”

Charity bosses made multiple attempts to recover the cash after Moore left his post in February.

But when all efforts failed, police were called in.

Moore handed himself in at Blairgowrie police station and confessed all when questioned.

