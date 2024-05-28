Couple swap wedding rings for wrestling ring at Fife ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Couple swap wedding rings for wrestling ring at Fife ceremony

Andrew and Robyn Petersen have been branded "good sports" for not letting the wrestling event ruin their big day in a Kirkcaldy hotel.

By Andrew Robson
Couple Andrew and Robyn Petersen in the wrestling ring on their wedding day.
Andrew and Robyn Petersen in the ring with PWR Pro Heavyweight Champion, Frank Gallo. Image: PWR Pro

A couple swapped wedding rings for a wrestling ring during their ceremony at a Fife hotel.

Andrew and Robyn Petersen tied the knot at the Oswald House Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

However, unbeknownst to them, Dunniker Gala was taking place next door complete with a live wrestling show.

But the Grangemouth couple – who have been together for 15 years – made the most of the situation and, instead of letting the boisterous event affect their big day, jumped in the ring themselves.

Andrew said: “When we first arrived and saw that the fair was being set up next door I was initially disappointed.

Robyn and Andrew Petersen at Oswald House Hotel on Saturday
Robyn and Andrew Petersen at Oswald House Hotel on Saturday. Image: Supplied

“I thought it might spoil some of the photos and limit where we could go, but at the reception, a member of staff came over to Robyn.

“Before she had the chance to introduce herself, Robyn asked if we could get in the ring.

“It was a surreal experience and we had an absolute blast – we certainly won’t forget it anytime soon.”

‘Everyone was cheering and laughing’

The newlyweds – who jetted off to Mauritius for their honeymoon on Tuesday – thanked everyone for making their wedding memorable.

Robyn said: “I think the member of staff was a wee bit embarrassed when she approached me but I immediately asked if we could have a go in the ring.

“We got the whole wedding party to head down and get photos.

“Getting into a wrestling ring in a wedding dress was certainly an interesting experience but everyone was cheering and laughing.

The couple inside the wrestling ring on their wedding day.
The couple inside the wrestling ring on their wedding day. Image: Supplied

“Everyone was amazing with us – even if the events coordinator was stressed – and we had so much fun.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making our wedding as memorable.”

PWR Pro Wrestling, which was running the event, launched a bid to track the couple down on Facebook afterwards – and branded them “good sports”.

Fife wrestling event organisers ‘relieved’ as bride and groom get involved

Hannah Kerr, co-owner of PWR Pro, told The Courier she was initially worried about the show having an impact on the Kirkcaldy wedding before approaching the bride.

She said: “I was wondering what kind of reception I’d receive considering we were running a live wrestling show just 100 metres from her celebrations.

“The first thing I said was ‘congratulations’ and I was about to ask if they’d like to come down when the bride excitedly asked, ‘Can we have a shot in your ring?’

“I was so relieved.

Grangemouth couple take to the wrestling ring at Fife hotel wedding
The Grangemouth couple making the most of the situation. Image: Supplied

“They had a great time posing for photos and having a laugh and loads of the attendees at the gala began taking pictures.

“How often do you see a bride, groom, bridesmaids and groomsmen in a wrestling ring in the middle of a field?”

Hannah added that PWR Pro will offer the bride and groom two tickets to their upcoming show at the Truth Nightclub in Leven as a wedding present.

More from Fife

Edinburgh High Court
Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Plans for two coffee shacks on the site of a former priory in Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews, have been dismissed on appeal Picture shows; Greyfriars Garden St Andrews. St Andrws. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 05/06/2023
St Andrews group wins historic Scottish land ownership ruling for poetry garden plan
An ice cream celebrating Taylor Swift's sold-out Edinburgh gigs has been launched in Dundee and Anstruther. Image: Sarah Yenesel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Equi's
'Taylor Swift ice cream' launched at Dundee and Anstruther cafes to celebrate star's Edinburgh…
Leven coffee shop closing
Leven cafe with 'best coffee in town' shuts earlier than planned due to 'structural…
The latest yellow warning.
Another warning for thunderstorms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The B981 near Woodlea Farm in Crossgates
Man, 36, reported and another man injured in Fife crash
Key Store, Dens Road, Dundee
Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper
Patricia Edwards.
Fife woman turned up at man's door with knife after 'harassment'
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Photographer Jim Hamilton recorded progress on the Levenmouth Rail Link through a series of pictures Picture shows; Levenmouth rail link progress. Leven. Supplied by Jim Hamilton / Levenmouth Building a Railway Date; 26/05/2024
25 pictures capturing Levenmouth rail link transformation revealed by man behind popular Facebook page
Rosyth resident, Annette Young, and the flooding in Park Road.
Rosyth pensioner flooded for fifth time in five years to sell up to stop…

Conversation