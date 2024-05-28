Couple swap wedding rings for wrestling ring at Fife ceremony

A couple swapped wedding rings for a wrestling ring during their ceremony at a Fife hotel.

Andrew and Robyn Petersen tied the knot at the Oswald House Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

However, unbeknownst to them, Dunniker Gala was taking place next door complete with a live wrestling show.

But the Grangemouth couple – who have been together for 15 years – made the most of the situation and, instead of letting the boisterous event affect their big day, jumped in the ring themselves.

Andrew said: “When we first arrived and saw that the fair was being set up next door I was initially disappointed.

“I thought it might spoil some of the photos and limit where we could go, but at the reception, a member of staff came over to Robyn.

“Before she had the chance to introduce herself, Robyn asked if we could get in the ring.

“It was a surreal experience and we had an absolute blast – we certainly won’t forget it anytime soon.”

‘Everyone was cheering and laughing’

The newlyweds – who jetted off to Mauritius for their honeymoon on Tuesday – thanked everyone for making their wedding memorable.

Robyn said: “I think the member of staff was a wee bit embarrassed when she approached me but I immediately asked if we could have a go in the ring.

“We got the whole wedding party to head down and get photos.

“Getting into a wrestling ring in a wedding dress was certainly an interesting experience but everyone was cheering and laughing.

“Everyone was amazing with us – even if the events coordinator was stressed – and we had so much fun.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making our wedding as memorable.”

PWR Pro Wrestling, which was running the event, launched a bid to track the couple down on Facebook afterwards – and branded them “good sports”.

Fife wrestling event organisers ‘relieved’ as bride and groom get involved

Hannah Kerr, co-owner of PWR Pro, told The Courier she was initially worried about the show having an impact on the Kirkcaldy wedding before approaching the bride.

She said: “I was wondering what kind of reception I’d receive considering we were running a live wrestling show just 100 metres from her celebrations.

“The first thing I said was ‘congratulations’ and I was about to ask if they’d like to come down when the bride excitedly asked, ‘Can we have a shot in your ring?’

“I was so relieved.

“They had a great time posing for photos and having a laugh and loads of the attendees at the gala began taking pictures.

“How often do you see a bride, groom, bridesmaids and groomsmen in a wrestling ring in the middle of a field?”

Hannah added that PWR Pro will offer the bride and groom two tickets to their upcoming show at the Truth Nightclub in Leven as a wedding present.