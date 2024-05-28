St Andrews group wins historic Scottish land ownership ruling for poetry garden plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews group wins historic Scottish land ownership ruling for poetry garden plan

The decision by Scottish Government ministers comes amid two competing planning applications for the same plot of town centre land.

By Claire Warrender
The seemingly unassuming site in Greyfriars Garden is the subject of a land-ownership battle. Image: Google.
A St Andrews community group has won the first stage of a David and Goliath battle over an overgrown section of town centre land.

Poets Neuk has been granted permission for a compulsory purchase of a plot in Greyfriars Garden from an Isle of Man-based financial services company.

It hopes to transform the land into a poetry garden to celebrate its historic link with Mary, Queen of Scots.

The St Andrews poetry garden would include a statue of Mary, Queen of Scots.

The decision by Scottish ministers is the first successful application under a recently-implemented section of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act.

And it forces the offshore trust to sell unless they win an appeal lodged at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The residents’ victory comes amid a planning conflict, with two competing applications for the same site.

Poets Neuk says it has the community’s backing.

However, landowner Optimus Fiduciaries has now re-launched its own bid for the ground.

It wants to open a coffee shack selling snacks and beverages from a converted horse box.

Garden is ‘used as toilet for humans and dogs’

The land in St Andrews conservation area measures just 300 square metres but is historically significant.

It was the site of a medieval Greyfriars monastery chapel and there have been several archaeological finds, including ancient graves.

Members of Poets Neuk at the overgrown site in 2018.

The site is said to have been gifted to the town by Mary, Queen of Scots on the eve of her abdication in 1567.

However, according to Poets Neuk, it is now used as “a site for anti-social behaviour, most frequently as a toilet for humans and dogs”.

A planning statement submitted by the group to Fife Council stated: “Other misuse includes illicit drinking by young people, and vagrants sorting goods they have stolen from bags deposited by donors at charity shop doors.

“There has also been evidence of drug use.”

Land ownership issue stalling St Andrews poetry garden proposal

Poets Neuk previously secured planning permission for the site and is now seeking to renew the consent.

It hopes to create a “world-class, immersive experience including poetry about, and by, the tragic 16th century queen.

The St Andrews poetry garden plan
The Poets Neuk  poetry garden plan for St Andrews.

However, while funding is in place, the group has been unable to proceed due to the land ownership issue.

Although members secured what is described as a pre-emptive right to buy in 2018, this could not force a sale.

It only meant Optimus Fiduciaries could not sell to anyone other than the St Andrews group.

42 objections to coffee shack plan

Meanwhile, a previous application by the trust to open a takeaway coffee shack was turned down by councillors in 2022.

And an appeal to the Scottish Government was unsuccessful.

Its latest application says it will regenerate a disused site with minimum intervention.

If approved, a converted horse box would be painted pastel blue, white and ivory and craned into the garden.

Planning papers say: “The proposal is of the same nature as Fife establishments such as the Crepe Shack, Mac Love and The Cheesy Toast Shack.”

So far, 42 objections are lodged, including one from St Andrews Community Council.

