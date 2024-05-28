Aberfeldy cinema throwing Back to the Future prom party

Aberfeldy cinema-goers are being invited to party like it’s 1985 – or even 1955 – when the town hosts a special screening of Back to the Future.

The Birks Cinema is showing the much-loved Michael J Fox movie on Saturday.

And to coincide with the screening, it’s hosting a Back to the Future-inspired prom night before and after the film.

Movie fans are being encouraged to dress up.

There’ll be 80s tunes. And Aberfeldy’s own Prom King and Queen will be crowned on the night.

The entertainment will be based on the ‘Enchantment Under The Sea Dance’ which features in the time-travelling film.

It follows the success of a similar smaller celebration for the Barbie movie last summer.

Organiser Michelle Etherington has strung a ‘save the clock tower’ banner from the Locus centre in Aberfeldy Square this week in another nod to Back to the Future.

She says she is delighted to be collaborating with the Birks Cinema crew.

“I thought it was worth doing it again but with a classic/retro movie,” she said.

“I chose Back To The Future as it is an instant classic and loved by so many different generations for different reasons.

“It also added so much scope for a party element including the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance which we will be re-creating on the night.”

Back to the Future means a big night out for Aberfeldy

A live DJ will be spinning vinyl from the beginning of the party until late.

All of the 80s favourites will be played, including classic Huey Lewis and the News tracks from the film.

And the venue will transformed with shimmer curtains, mirror balls and balloon arches to match the ‘enchantment under the sea’ theme from the movie.

As well as crowning Aberfeldy’s prom king and queen, there will be a prize for the best dressed movie-goer.

Michelle added: “There aren’t many opportunities to have a night out dancing with family and friends in Aberfeldy and I wanted to make this happen.”

The party starts at 6:30pm, the film starts at 7:30pm, and the party continues afterwards.

Tickets for the film and party – or just the party itself – can be bought here.

Back to the Future was an instant hit on its release in 1085.

In it, Michael J Fox plays a young man who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend Dr Emmett Brown.