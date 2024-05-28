Aberfeldy cinema throwing Back to the Future prom party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy cinema throwing Back to the Future prom party

The Birks Cinema will crown a prom king and queen at its Back to the Future movie night

By Morag Lindsay
Back to the Future poster on one side, and Aberfeldy Locus Centre building with 'save the town hall' banner strung across front
Aberfeldy is stepping back in time with a Back to the Future prom party.

Aberfeldy cinema-goers are being invited to party like it’s 1985 – or even 1955 – when the town hosts a special screening of Back to the Future.

The Birks Cinema is showing the much-loved Michael J Fox movie on Saturday.

And to coincide with the screening, it’s hosting a Back to the Future-inspired prom night before and after the film.

Movie fans are being encouraged to dress up.

There’ll be 80s tunes. And Aberfeldy’s own Prom King and Queen will be crowned on the night.

The entertainment will be based on the ‘Enchantment Under The Sea Dance’ which features in the time-travelling film.

Scene from Back to the Future featuring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd
Back to the Future returns to the big screen in Aberfeldy this weekend. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

It follows the success of a similar smaller celebration for the Barbie movie last summer.

Organiser Michelle Etherington has strung a ‘save the clock tower’ banner from the Locus centre in Aberfeldy Square this week in another nod to Back to the Future.

She says she is delighted to be collaborating with the Birks Cinema crew.

“I thought it was worth doing it again but with a classic/retro movie,” she said.

“I chose Back To The Future as it is an instant classic and loved by so many different generations for different reasons.

Aberfeldy Locus centre with banner strung across the front which reads 'Save the Clock Tower, 1st June'
Aberfeldy’s Locus Centre is getting into the Back to the Future party spirit. Image: Supplied.

“It also added so much scope for a party element including the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance which we will be re-creating on the night.”

Back to the Future means a big night out for Aberfeldy

A live DJ will be spinning vinyl from the beginning of the party until late.

All of the 80s favourites will be played, including classic Huey Lewis and the News tracks from the film.

And the venue will transformed with shimmer curtains, mirror balls and balloon arches to match the ‘enchantment under the sea’ theme from the movie.

As well as crowning Aberfeldy’s prom king and queen, there will be a prize for the best dressed movie-goer.

Michael J Fox in jeans and denim in scene from Back to the Future
Can Aberfeldy movie-goers beat Michael J Fox’s Back to the Future style? Image: Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Michelle added: “There aren’t many opportunities to have a night out dancing with family and friends in Aberfeldy and I wanted to make this happen.”

The party starts at 6:30pm, the film starts at 7:30pm, and the party continues afterwards.

Tickets for the film and party – or just the party itself – can be bought here.

Back to the Future was an instant hit on its release in 1085.

In it, Michael J Fox plays a young man who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend Dr Emmett Brown.

Conversation