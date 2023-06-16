Netflix, cost of living and ‘glorious weather’ leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Netflix, cost of living and ‘glorious weather’ leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure

A fundraiser has been launched to save The Birks Cinema.

By Kieran Webster
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy is at risk of closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Perthshire cinema could be facing closure due to a “perfect storm” of challenges including online streaming, the cost-of-living crisis – and even the good weather.

The Birks Cinema, which is also a community hub, says it has seen a drop in admissions since the Covid pandemic.

A major fundraiser has now been launched, hoping to collect £25,000 to help secure the short-term future of the 104-seat picture house.

It comes just three years after the cinema relaunched, with the help of Hollywood star Alan Cumming, following a previous fundraising campaign.

‘Glorious weather’ impacting on The Birks Cinema

Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks Cinema Trust, said: “Like many local and national, The Birks Cinema is facing a perfect storm of difficult conditions.

“Compounding this situation is the growth in streaming platforms such as Netflix – it’s never been easier to watch films at home.

“The drop in admissions has a follow-on effect that means we sell less classic cinema snacks and drinks.

Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks Cinema Trust, inside the cinema.
Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks Cinema Trust. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We’re also experiencing higher than expected operation costs – electricity, food supplies and labour.

“Customers are watching their own spending more closely, too.

“Fuelling this storm is this glorious weather, which is absolutely wonderful for being outside, but not conducive to getting people into cinemas.”

The cinema also provides a range of services for locals.

Brett said: “Closing The Birks would mean the loss of a vital community asset and entertainment venue.

“The name is a bit misleading – a remnant from 1939 when the building was constructed.

“These days, cinema is just part of what The Birks has to offer, and the community would be losing a lot more.

Outside shot of The Birks Cinema.
The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MaDougall/DC Thomson.

“Each week The Birks Cinema hosts a range of community activities including yoga for children with additional support needs and acoustic music nights.

“The cafe-bar is also a vibrant gathering place for connecting with friends.”

So far, the fundraiser has received about three-quarters of its target.

Birks Cinema ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Brett added: “We’ve been quite overwhelmed with the level of support.

“It’s really reaffirming and quite moving to realise how important and much-loved The Birks Cinema is by so many people.

“In addition to donations, community members have stepped up to volunteer their time and expertise, which is also a huge boost.

“We’ve weathered the storm before, through Covid when our community got behind us, and we know we can do it again.”

