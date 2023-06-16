Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox has re-joined former club Hearts as B team head coach.

Fox endured an ill-fated spell in charge of United last season before leaving with the club four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership.

He quickly joined Barry Robson’s coaching staff in Aberdeen but his departure was announced earlier this week, amid rumours of a move back to Tynecastle.

Those rumours have now been proven to be accurate, with Fox returning to Hearts having previously coached the club’s under-17s, under-20s, reserves and first team.

🆕 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 𝙁𝙤𝙭 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙨 𝘽 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce that Liam Fox has been appointed Head Coach of the club’s B Team ⬇️ — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 16, 2023

Fox told Hearts’ website: “I’m delighted to be back at Hearts and already looking forward to getting started.

“This club means a lot to me and has done ever since I became a supporter as a young boy. It was an honour to come through the academy system as a player and start my coaching career here, and it is a privilege to be able to come back and take over as B team head coach.

“Away from Hearts I’ve gained a lot of experience at different top flight clubs in a variety of coaching roles and I feel perfectly placed to bring those skills to the B team, as well as younger age group players and coaches within the academy.

“The club has a pathway to the first team for young players. The opportunity to be involved is there for them but they have to work hard every single day to earn it.

“My job is drive them forward, support them and get the best out of them, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”