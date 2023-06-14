Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox in Hearts B team talks

Liam Fox is in talks with Hearts about replacing Steven Naismith as B team coach.

Aberdeen announced on Wednesday that the former Dundee United boss would leave his role as first team coach due to family issues preventing him from relocating to the Granite City on a permanent basis.

But the 39-year-old looks set for an immediate return to the game with his former club.

Hearts B will once again enter the Lowland League next season after recently completing their inaugural campaign in the division.

Fox began his career at Hearts after coming through the youth system but left for Inverness in 2004 after failing to make the first team breakthrough.

Fox returned to Tynecastle as a youth coach in 2015 before taking his first step into management with Cowdenbeath a year later.

He returned to Hearts again as a first team coach in 2017 before becoming reserves boss in 2019 under Daniel Stendel.

Livingston then appointed Fox as assistant to Davie Martindale in 2020 before he took up the same role under Jack Ross at Dundee United.

He replaced Ross in the dugout in August 2022 as caretaker boss and only became the Dons first team coach in March.