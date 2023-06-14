EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time’s up for Fife greyhound racing track – and the cruel industry behind it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time’s up for Fife greyhound racing track – and the cruel industry behind it

The last greyhound racing track in Scotland is at Thornton in Fife, but are its days numbered too?

three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
Dogs racing at the Thornton greyhound stadium in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Eve Massie Bishop

Four years ago I adopted my beautiful greyhound Bob. He had been surrendered to a greyhound rehoming charity after he injured his leg during a race and thus was no longer considered financially valuable to his ‘trainer’ in the dog racing industry.

As my husband and I walked into the garden of Bob’s brilliant foster home that was filled with rescued dogs of all shapes and sizes, he came running towards us with bundles of enthusiasm and vigorous tail wagging.

‘That’s your boy,’ said his foster carer.

From the first day we took him home he was an affectionate boy who loved to meet new people.

But he was also extremely anxious.

The writer Eve Massie Bishop next to a quote: "It is obvious that the Scottish public do not support this cruel industry. The Scottish Government must commit to a phase out greyhound racing."

He was terrified of being alone, or apart from my husband and I. And while he frequently sought out affection, he was nervous about doing so and always kept his guard up.

If he drifted off to sleep on our laps, like the extra large lap dog he is, he would awaken abruptly in a panic.

The outside world was also overwhelming for him and freezing on his walks was commonplace. A 10-minute walk would take us 50 minutes.

Now, all these years later, my boy is lying beside my desk as I type this. He is healthy, confident and playful, with his trademark cheekiness (or, as my mum lovingly refers to it, ‘character’).

Black greyhound dog in long grass, next to a field with a herd of cattle looking over the fance.
Once-anxious Bob now takes walks and cattle in his stride.

He still has his moments with anxiety. But he knows we are there to guide him through it.

He is safe and deeply loved.

But sadly, today, other greyhounds are suffering in the dog racing industry.

Death, drugs and amputation – grim realities of greyhound racing

Comprehensive reviews conducted last year by the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and Blue Cross highlighted serious concerns at every stage of a raced greyhound’s life.

Data from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (the self-regulating organisation that governs licensed greyhound racing), shows 2,412 raced greyhounds died and nearly 18,000 injuries were recorded on tracks in the UK between 2018 and 2021.

Greyhounds racing around a corner at high speed on the Thornton track in Fife.
Greyhounds racing at Thornton Stadium in Fife.

Of the 2,412 dogs that died, 645 were killed not for medical reasons. They died because their treatment was deemed too expensive, because they were homeless, designated ‘unsuitable for homing’, or, effectively, surplus to requirements.

Dogs may also have their limbs amputated as a result of severe injuries.

They can spend much of their time kennelled, or even doped with drugs, including Class A substances. At Glasgow’s former Shawfield Stadium, 13 dogs were found with cocaine in their system.

Fife greyhound racing track is last of its kind

Scotland’s dog racing industry is on its last legs with just one greyhound racing track left – Thornton Stadium in Fife.

Exterior shot of Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife. Picture shows a metal cabin next to a track with a small group of spectators standing by.
Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It is an unlicensed track, which means it is completely unregulated. And there is no way of us knowing the injury and death figures.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission, which focuses on providing scientific and ethical advice to the Scottish Government, produced a report on the welfare of greyhounds used in racing.

Dogs racing out of the traps at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
A greyhound race at the Thornton track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It included images requested from those who race dogs at Thornton.

These showed no enrichment for the dogs and limited bedding in kennels.

And while Thornton is often referred to as a ‘hobby’ track by those involved with the stadium, the same report revealed races have been cancelled here when a bookmaker is unable to attend.

This suggests it is more than a ‘hobby’ track.

Public support for greyhound racing ban

After years of dedicated and powerful work by local grassroots groups, political momentum is building here for an end to greyhound racing.

Recent polling has revealed 60% of Scots want to see the Scottish Government to take action to end greyhound racing.

The overwhelming majority – 91.7% – of those who responded to the Rural Affairs and Island Committee’s (RAI) call to views on Scotland Against Greyhound Exploitation’s (SAGE) petition for a ban on greyhound racing also responded in favour of a ban.

This was the fifth most signed petition in the history of the Scottish Parliament.

It is obvious that the Scottish public do not support this cruel industry.

The Scottish Government must commit to a phase out greyhound racing, ensuring the welfare of the greyhounds currently in the industry.

Bob and every single other dog that has been made to race for human profit deserve so much better.

Eve Massie Bishop is a campaigner for OneKind, one of nine animal welfare organisations in Scotland which are urging the Scottish Government to end greyhound racing in Scotland.

