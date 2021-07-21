Dog stolen from Perthshire farm found more than 300 miles away in England

A dog stolen from a Perthshire farm has been found more than 300 miles away in Nottinghamshire.

Two golden cocker spaniels were taken from outdoor kennels at Amulree on Thursday July 15.

Police have now confirmed one of the dogs was discovered abandoned on Tuesday July 20, but the other remains missing.

A dog walker found the pooch “hot, stressed and scared” on a quiet country road in Brinsley.

Owner Iona McGregor, 18, said: “I’m feeling much happier, but we definitely need them both home.

“We need to keep the pressure on and make it too hot to handle.

“She’s got distinct markings, with speckled white across their face, neck, chest and legs.”

Both dogs are spayed, microchipped and elderly.

Police looking for drivers of vehicles spotted nearby

Following the thefts, police asked the drivers of a blue Ford Focus and white Transit van seen nearby to come forward.

It is believed that thieves managed to break the locks on the outdoor kennels before escaping with the working dogs.

A similar theft of two dogs was reported in Kingussie last week, with the older, female pup found dumped in Crieff days later.

Dog owners across the UK have pulled together to call for tougher punishments for thieves.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are continuing into the theft of two dogs from Amulree near Dunkeld which happened on Tuesday July 15.

“One of the dogs has been traced in the Nottinghamshire area and officers continue to carry out inquiries in Scotland and England in relation to their theft.”

Anybody with information about the theft is urged to get in touch with police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident reference number is 2071 of July 15.