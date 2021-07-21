TEAM NEWS: Dundee new boys may have to wait for debuts as James McPake gives injury update

Dundee face Montrose tonight in the Premier Sports Cup but new signings Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor may have to wait to make their debuts.

Former Celtic and St Johnstone man Sheridan signed a two-year deal with the Dark Blues on Monday.

Fellow Irishman Ian Lawlor also put pen to paper on a two-year deal and comes in to challenge Adam Legzdins for the goalkeeper spot.

However, the club are still awaiting international clearance for both new signings before they can take to the pitch.

That paperwork could arrive before kick-off, however, meaning they would be available for selection.

Around 600 Dundee fans will be making the trip up the coast for their first away day in 16 months.

And Dens gaffer James McPake expects a stern test from Stewart Petrie’s League One side on the artificial surface.

He said: “They are a very good team.

“I like the way Stewart works. We played them in pre-season last year and they are a dangerous side if you let them do what they do.

“The pitch won’t be an issue. We were pretty vocal about those pitches last year but they are not something we fear.

“Our players are very comfortable on it. We have played two games on it already in pre-season in preparation for this game and when we go to Livingston.

“So my players have no issues on those pitches – the issue will be Montrose and if we are not up to it then they are a team that can hurt us.”

Injury update

Missing will still be striker Danny Mullen after he injured his ankle against West Ham.

Initial assessments weren’t good on that injury but a scan revealed no lasting damage and the former Livingston and St Mirren man may yet feature against Forfar on Saturday.

McPake and his coaches also found a benefit to having their game against Ross County on Sunday called off.

The Dens boss said: “Danny is doing well. He’s been doing some running and has joined in training a little.

“Hopefully by Friday he’ll back in full training and may be available on Saturday.

“We hope everyone at Ross County is feeling better but the weekend off gave us a chance to get 90 minutes into Cillian, Ian and Jason Cummings as well.

“We couldn’t have done that had we played on Sunday.”