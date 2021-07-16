Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee awarded 3-0 victory as Ross County Covid crisis sees Premier Sports Cup clash called off

By Alan Temple
July 16 2021, 4.59pm Updated: July 16 2021, 5.01pm
Ross County's ground Victoria Park.
Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Ross County after the Highlanders informed the SPFL that they would be unable to field a team due to an ongoing Covid situation.

The sides were due to meet in Dingwall on Sunday.

It is the second successive fixture County have been unable to fulfil during a testing start to the campaign for new manager Malky Mackay and his squad.

Facing County would have been an excellent test for McPake, pictured

Allied with their comprehensive win over Brora earlier this week, Dundee now sit atop Premier Sports Cup Group C with six points.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Consistent with previous announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of this competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup Round 1 group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the affected players and staff at Ross County all the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with the club in the coming days, ahead of their next scheduled Premier Sports Cup match against Brora Rangers on Wednesday July 21.”

Shock call-off

Speaking earlier this week, Dee boss James McPake admitted he was planning for the tie to go ahead as planned.

He said: “They’ve obviously been hit by Covid but we don’t think that will affect them. We’ve had a similar situation and we just hope everyone there is healthy.

“It will be a tough game. It is Premiership opposition and it will be a new challenge for us because we don’t know too much about them.

“There’s not much to find on them due to not having played many games but don’t let that fool you.

“We will take them on as if they are fit and strong and ready.”

